Obsidian Entertainment Revealed The Launch Trailer For Grounded

Earlier today during the Xbox Games Showcase, Obsidian Entertainment showed off the official launch trailer for Grounded. The game has been in development for a while as you're basically playing what looks like an interactive version of Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. You and a team of other children will have to fend for yourselves in a back yard full of toys and cheap gardening junk as you will fend off ants and other bugs. The trailer itself shows off the fort-building aspect as you appear to be stuck here for longer than just a day and will have to make sure you live to see the next, for whatever it's worth when you're just an inch tall. You can read a little bit more about the game and check out the official launch trailer below as Grounded officially comes out on July 28th, 2020 for Xbox One.

The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this cooperative survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard? Explore this immersive and persistent world, where the insect life reacts to your actions. Shelter and tools are critical to your survival. Build epic bases to protect you and your stuff from the insects and the elements. Craft weapons, tools, and armor, allowing you to better fight, explore and survive. You can face the backyard alone or together, online, with up to three friends – the choice is yours. Uncover the secrets lurking in the shadows of Grounded as you freely explore the backyard and progress through its mysterious story.