Oceaneers Announces Free Demo Available in Late September

Oceaneers will be getting a free demo in September for you to try, as the team is aiming for early 2026 to arrive in Early Access

Indie game developer and publisher Barrel Smash Studios confirmed their survival-crafting colony sim Oceaneers will be getting a Free Demo next month. The demo will provide an early look at the game and give you a chance to try out several of the mechanics to the game, without getting too deep into the story. The team also confirmed the game will be coming to Early Access sometime in early 2026, but did not lock down a date for that. The demo will be released on September 25, 2025.

Oceaneers

Oceaneers is a survival-management game with raft crafting and sinking islands. Inspired by games like Sheltered, you get to control a whole group of characters and manage them as they try to survive in a flooded post-apocalyptic world. Your "shelter" is a collection of islands precariously floating on the ocean that can grow and improve with a range of wonderfully primitive contraptions that can be researched.

Raft Crafting – Craft rafts that you can send on expeditions, and progress to craft even bigger rafts!

Craft rafts that you can send on expeditions, and progress to craft even bigger rafts! Island Buoyancy – Find more islands to bring back to your colony, build contraptions to increase their surface time and establish a colony that stays above water… most of the time.

– Find more islands to bring back to your colony, build contraptions to increase their surface time and establish a colony that stays above water… most of the time. Survivor Needs – Keep your survivors needs in check or they will lose resolve and leave our group. Food, drinkable water and keeping dry are just some of the challenges you will face.

– Keep your survivors needs in check or they will lose resolve and leave our group. Food, drinkable water and keeping dry are just some of the challenges you will face. Survival Mechanics – Explore, harvest, craft and research your way to more efficient production stations

– Explore, harvest, craft and research your way to more efficient production stations Ocean Dangers – Snappy sharks, angry crabs and food stealing seagulls. Maybe we can turn these threats to our advantage…

Snappy sharks, angry crabs and food stealing seagulls. Maybe we can turn these threats to our advantage… Explore – U ncover mysteries behind the old Float-Tech Corporation that produced the floating islands. Send out scout boats and full expeditions to key locations.

ncover mysteries behind the old Float-Tech Corporation that produced the floating islands. Send out scout boats and full expeditions to key locations. Character Creation – Customize the look and traits of your survivors, then put them to work gaining survival skills.

Customize the look and traits of your survivors, then put them to work gaining survival skills. Day/Night and Weather – Ocean critters aren't the only threat, storms and cold weather will challenge your colony.

