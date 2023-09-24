Posted in: Games, Octopath Traveler 2, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: 2023 Tokyo Game Show, Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler II

Octopath Traveler II Announced For Xbox Release In 2024

Some fun news for Xbox players as Square Enix has decided to release Octopath Traveler II on the consoles sometime in 2024.

One of the small pieces of news from Square Enix at the 2023 Tokyo Game Show was that they will release Octopath Traveler II for Xbox consoles. By all accounts, you're getting everything the game has released to date on other platforms, just now with the ability to play it on Xbox consoles. No date has been confirmed yet, only that it will happen in Early 2024. So for now, enjoy the announcement trailer below while we wait for a confirmation.

"The story of Octopath Traveler II takes place in Solistia, a land comprising an eastern and western continent divided by the sea. It is a bustling era wherein large vessels navigate busy sea routes, and the power of steam gives birth to new technologies. Some people are thrilled to be glamorous stars of the stage and industry, while others are brought to tears by war, plague, and poverty. In this faraway realm, eight travelers hailing from different regions venture forth for their own reasons. Step into their shoes and explore the land as you see fit, using their unique talents to aid you along your journey. Embark on an adventure all your own."

Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.

The series' HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG have reached even greater heights.

The story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west, and the industries of the new era flourish. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.

Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take.

Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers' jobs and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.

