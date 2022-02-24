Octopath Traveler Will Be Coming To Mobile Devices In 2022

Square Enix announced today that Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent is coming to both iOS and Android. The game will bring all the fun and excitement of the prequel to the original version to mobile devices, with its own set of mechanics and special additions to make this version unique to players. You can currently sign up for a closed beta on Google Play, which will be held from March 22nd at 5pm PT all the way through April 4th at 11:59pm PT, No word with the App Store will have it available. The game has no official launch date just yet beyond the idea it will be out this year.

In Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, players will experience a brand-new story in the world of Orsterra, a few years prior to the events of the beloved and award-winning RPG Octopath Traveler. Travel Orsterra as "the Chosen One," and fight to stop ruthless tyrants who seek to unleash a bottomless darkness upon the land. Enjoy high quality graphics, engaging combat and storytelling akin to Octopath Traveler in this adventurous prequel mobile title. HD-2D: Evolved Pixel Art – The game's classic 2D pixel art is enhanced with 3D-CG effects, bringing the wonderous world of Orsterra to life. Rediscover the beautifully stylized environments filled with side quests, dangerous bosses, and treasures.

– The game's classic 2D pixel art is enhanced with 3D-CG effects, bringing the wonderous world of Orsterra to life. Rediscover the beautifully stylized environments filled with side quests, dangerous bosses, and treasures. Strategic and Exhilarating Combat – Dive into an evolved command-style battle system, which utilizes up to eight party members and swipe controls that allow for fast paced command selection.

– Dive into an evolved command-style battle system, which utilizes up to eight party members and swipe controls that allow for fast paced command selection. A Massive Character Roster – Choose from over 64 characters at launch to create an endless combination of teams. Customize team builds for each fight to reign victorious on the battlefield.

– Choose from over 64 characters at launch to create an endless combination of teams. Customize team builds for each fight to reign victorious on the battlefield. Unique Interaction Paths – Unlock endless possibilities for character interactions, including the ability to "Inquire" for information, "Entreat" for items, or "Hire" characters as a party.

– Unlock endless possibilities for character interactions, including the ability to "Inquire" for information, "Entreat" for items, or "Hire" characters as a party. An Epic Game Soundtrack – Yasunori Nishiki, the composer behind the beloved Octopath Traveler soundtrack, is back for this latest instalment with new compositions to Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.