Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaktus, Infamous Rabbit, Oddventure

Oddventure Announces Early Access Release Date

The fairytale RPG title Oddventure is ready to be released into Early Access, as the game will come out later this week for Steam

Article Summary Oddventure enters Early Access on Steam with a rich, fairytale RPG world of choices and lore.

Guide Charlie through a cursed realm, battling enemies using unique mood-based tactics.

Explore, interact, and face unpredictable outcomes based on your decisions.

Experience puzzles and dark humor as you navigate the world of Oddventure.

Indie game developer Infamous Rabbit and publisher Galaktus have confirmed the Early Access release date for Oddventure. If you haven't checked this one out yet, the game is a turn-based RPG with a focus on lore, as you will follow the adventures of Charlie in a cursed fairytale world. This version ill provide players with a hefty chunk of the game, but not the finished product as they're still working on content to be added to the final version. Enjoy the trailer and info here as it will launch on April 3 for Steam.

Oddventure

Oddventure follows the misadventures of Charlie and takes on the dark, cursed fairytale world in hopes of reaching a spark of hope. Charlie is a nihilistic and rebellious teenage girl with anger issues and social awkwardness, who takes on the challenge of recovering her troublesome brother, Bonzo. Will they be able to return from the challenges that the Luxia kingdom has in store for them? The game's story is heavily influenced by the Grimm Brothers' fairy tales with a dark infused Nietzschean influence. The game flourishes with every choice and every decision players make matters and plays out in the most unpredictable ways. Drenched in hidden secrets, an emotional combat system, and bittersweet comedy mixed with dark humor.

Battle Enemies : Classic turn-based combat with a twist; use the MOOD of each character! Every battle can have a different outcome.

Explore and Interact: Meet new people (or creatures). In this world, every character can be talked to and has something to say. Don't forget to check the objects surrounding your character, either.

Meet new people (or creatures). In this world, every character can be talked to and has something to say. Don't forget to check the objects surrounding your character, either. Make Choices : Every decision matters. It's up to the player to see how the story plays out and which of several endings they'll come to face.

: Every decision matters. It's up to the player to see how the story plays out and which of several endings they'll come to face. Solve Puzzles: Between battles, explore a world filled with cute and weird puzzles full of odd creatures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!