Oddworld: Soulstorm Drops Several Short Gameplay Trailers

Oddworld Inhabitants decided to release several small trailers for Oddworld: Soulstorm showing off more of the gameplay. With the game set to be released on April 6th, the team is showing off the game every way they can, which includes quick looks at the environments, the stealth aspects, how to use followers, and the looting and crafting system. You can check out all four trailers below along with all the info we have on the game before it comes out on Tuesday.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is an explosive action adventure game complete with crafting, scavenging, platforming, and sneaking. It's the story of an impossible flight against an opposing force that will use every means at their well-funded disposal, from propaganda to brutal force to deadly violence, to stop Abe and the uprising. You play as Abe, a reluctant hero who inadvertently sparked an uprising and now must lead his fellow Mudokons in their fight for freedom against the Magog Cartel and the planet's ruling power. Whether he is ready for it or not, the entire fate of the Mudokon species rests on Abe's actions. Accept his destiny and galvanize societal change, or fail and see his entire race eradicated, the choice is in your hands. Explore massive cinematic scale and 2.9D environments filled with breathtaking visuals. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, solve puzzles, and safely deliver all of your followers to freedom.

Action Adventure Platforming: Evolving the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player agency to play as they like, whether aggressively or passively.

Narrative: A dark storyline with a twisted sense of humor that shines a light on the ironies that exist in the human condition.

2.9D: Epic environments with massive scale to explore by going into the world, rather than being limited to the traditional side scrolling platformer dimension.

Quarma: Quarma is a feature that reflects your actions in the game and will influence the eventual fate of Abe and his followers.

Scavenger's Economy: Pickpocket enemies, loot lockers, sift through trash cans to acquire resources. Exchange them at vending machines to get products that give you more agency in how you chose to conquer Oddworld: Soulstorm's many challenges.

Crafting: Use scavenged resources and vending machine products to craft items to use as weapons or tools against characters and obstacles.

Strength in Numbers: The more followers you save, the stronger the uprising becomes. Gift crafted items to followers. It's up to you to decide whether they will be aggressive or passive.

Gameplay: Intense action platforming meets stealth and platform puzzling. Choose whether to burn it down, blow it up or simply try to sneak around it – but beware the deadly environments and enemies at every turn.

Leaderboards: All levels offer a tallying system, leaderboards, and badges.