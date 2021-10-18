Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Will Release Next Month

Oddworld Inhabitants annoucned today that they will be releasing Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition next month for multiple platforms. As you might expect from this particular release, you're going to be getting the base game and a lot of other content added to it to make this a massive must-own for people who love the franchise. What's more, as you may have guessed from the name, they will be making a Collector's Edition that comes with a ton of bonus items including a statue, keychain, artbook, and more. Right now all threy have said about a release date is that it will be at the end of November, but there's no confirmation yet as to whether that's actually November 30th or some other day prior.

As the name states, it is enhanced and you will experience improved gameplay mechanics and motion code, as well as all previously released updates. We added two new platforms, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One to the already existing platforms (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Epic Games Store). The digital version of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will cost $39.99. For Xbox fans who love physical versions, we have opened pre-orders for the Day One Edition ($49.99) and the Collector Edition ($149.99). The Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Collector Edition and Day One Edition physical versions of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will be available for pre-order beginning today. The Collector's Edition comes with an exclusive embossed metal case, 9" Abe figurine, 160-page art book, three art prints, a mining company keychain, tattoo and tribal stickers. The Day One Edition comes with an exclusive embossed metal case. Pre-order either version, or both, at participating retailers and you will also get access to the game's Original Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook.