Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Will Release Next Month

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Oddworld Inhabitants annoucned today that they will be releasing Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition next month for multiple platforms. As you might expect from this particular release, you're going to be getting the base game and a lot of other content added to it to make this a massive must-own for people who love the franchise. What's more, as you may have guessed from the name, they will be making a Collector's Edition that comes with a ton of bonus items including a statue, keychain, artbook, and more. Right now all threy have said about a release date is that it will be at the end of November, but there's no confirmation yet as to whether that's actually November 30th or some other day prior.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition Will Release Next Month
Credit: Outworld Inhabitants

As the name states, it is enhanced and you will experience improved gameplay mechanics and motion code, as well as all previously released updates. We added two new platforms, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One to the already existing platforms (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Epic Games Store). The digital version of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will cost $39.99. For Xbox fans who love physical versions, we have opened pre-orders for the Day One Edition ($49.99) and the Collector Edition ($149.99).

The Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Collector Edition and Day One Edition physical versions of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will be available for pre-order beginning today. The Collector's Edition comes with an exclusive embossed metal case, 9" Abe figurine, 160-page art book, three art prints, a mining company keychain, tattoo and tribal stickers.  The Day One Edition comes with an exclusive embossed metal case. Pre-order either version, or both, at participating retailers and you will also get access to the game's Original Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook.

A look at everything that comes with the Collector's Edition, courtesy of Outworld Inhabitants.
A look at everything that comes with the Collector's Edition, courtesy of Outworld Inhabitants.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.