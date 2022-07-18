Oddworld: Soulstorm Will Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

Oddworld Inhabitants partnered with Microids to bring Oddworld: Soulstorm over to the Nintendo Switch with special editions. In what is being called the Oddtimized Edition, which essentially is the game and all of the content released for it in one compact title that's been formatted for the console. What's more, they're offering up two special editions for pre-order as you can get either the Limited Oddition or the Collector's Oddition both of which come with the game's Original Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook. However, the latter comes with everything else you see below, which includes a Collector's Box, a metal case, an Abe figurine, a keychain, art prints, hand tattoo, stickers, and more. We have yet to find out a release date for it, but we're guessing it won't be until late Fall or early Winter 2022.

In Oddworld: Soulstorm, you must help Abe on his hero's journey to free more than 1,000 Mudokons from the oppressive chains that enslave them. Confronting an uncertain future and a forgotten past, use your instincts and skills to allude detection, survive insurmountable odds, and maybe provide a spark that sets a revolution ablaze. Armed with an array of tactics, from stealth to going full on ballistic by utilizing scavenged trash to craft powerful and incendiary weapons, decide how best to bring the fight to your oppressors and save all the Mudokons. In-game decisions and the number of lives saved in each level will impact the game's outcome. With four unique endings, the choices you make will impact the game's powerful conclusion, potentially unlocking the final two fiery chapters. Can you save them all? Explosive Action-Adventure Platformer : Evolving the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player agency to play as you like, whether aggressively or passively. Pickpocket enemies, loot lockers, sift through trash cans, and find hidden areas to acquire resources. Exchange resources at vending machines to get products that give you more agency in how you chose to conquer the game's many challenges. Craft tools and weapons to use against opposing forces or arm your followers and watch the revolution ignite.

