"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered" Is Out Now For PS4 Players

Activision has finally released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, but only for PlayStation 4 owners. Right now, you can pick up the game for just $20 on the system. Xbox One and PC owners will be able to pre-order the game if they're ready to add it to their collection, but it won't be playable until April 30 to unlock the game.

The single-player campaign remaster updates the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with improved textures and animations as well as support for high-dynamic range lighting for a significant upgrade in the visuals department. Of course, it should have some additional tweaks to its mechanics as well – it should feel a lot smoother this time around.

The game doesn't include multiplayer, however, as most of the maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were already added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. Instead, it does come with some additional bonus content for Modern Warfare and its battle royale component Warzone. It's all meant to help you customize your character in its multiplayer mode.

For instance, you get the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost bundle, which comes with a "Belly Flop" finishing move, two weapon blueprints, a special emblem, and plenty of other extras. You'll get access to the bundle instantly if you pre-order the game on Xbox One or PC.

For anyone wondering if the second Modern Warfare is worth playing, it's absolutely one of the series' best. It brings more of the same action and cinematic setpieces from the previous game and offers another hardcore set of missions.

While we're all practicing social distancing, it's a better time than ever to pick up a new game, of course. We might be in this whole thing for a lot longer, unfortunately. Settling in with a new Call of Duty is probably the best thing you can do at this point.