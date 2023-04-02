Odinfall Will Be Released For PC Later This Summer Fireshine Games announced their latest game Odinfall this past week, as it will drop this Summer for PC platforms.

Fireshine Games and indie developer Ember Paw Games revealed their latest game Odinfall with the news it will be coming out sometime in the Summer. The game is a Viking-themed roguelite twin-stick shooter that will have you taking on the gods as a group of outcasts attempts to prevent another catastrophe from happening to the world. Right now, the team is planning to release the game on Steam for Early Access this summer, but first, they will be holding a Closed Alpha that will begin on April 10th. We have more info below, as you can sign up for the Closed Alpha online.

"Wreak vengeance in a post-apocalyptic world as one of the multiple outcasts on a quest to prevent Odin from triggering a second Ragnarok. Because the world ending once just wasn't enough. It's now up to you to, once and for all, make ODIN FALL! Never fight (or die) the same way twice! Enter the procedurally generated post-apocalyptic ruins of Sweden and fight your way through hordes of outlandish enemies. Can you survive the wastelands of the Bluetooth bandits, abandoned cities filled with zombie Vikings or giant mutant rats?! Choose from a wide range of playable outcasts, each with their own unique abilities!"

"Punch gods in the face with your robot arm as the Cyberserker. Slice your way through mobs with the Dark Elf. Stampede your foes as a Viking Moose. Mine gold to upgrade your gear as the Dwarf, or dual wield miniguns twice your size as the manic Gnome. Upgrade characters with unique skill trees and unlock new skins & customizations. Choose your path and fight your way through post-apocalyptic Sweden. Avoid the enemy patrols or take them on for better rewards. Escape danger with secret exits. Hunt around for hidden shops. Or demolish your own route with destructible levels and seek out loot drops to upgrade your arsenal."