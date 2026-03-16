Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: costumed pokemon, Memories in Motion, pokemon

Old Costumes Return to Pokémon GO With Fashion Raid Day

Pokémon GO puts on a fashion show this April with a special Raid Day event that will bring back costumes from the past and more.

Article Summary Fashion Raid Day in Pokémon GO returns April 4, 2026, with past costumed Pokémon and boosted Shiny rates.

Featured raids include Butterfree, Diglett, Dragonite, Wooper, Sneasel, Kirlia, Absol, Shinx, Croagunk, Blitzle, and Minccino.

Players get up to six free Raid Passes and higher Remote Raid limits, with even more perks for ticket holders.

$4.99 event ticket adds extra Raid Passes, more XP, Rare Candy XL, and double Stardust from raids.

A bevy of costumed Pokémon from the past return to Pokémon GO for Fashion Raid Day in April… and they will have boosted Shiny rates. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Fashion Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: A completely packed slate of returning costumed Pokémon is on the table, and they will be featured in raids during this three-hour event. All of them will have an increased chance of being Shiny. Note that previous Raid Days have had the highest Shiny rate of any event available in this game. The Shiny rate has been noted to be approximately one in ten. Now, there is no guarantee that Pokémon GO will stick to this highly boosted rate, especially with recent changes made to Shiny rates and encounters in the game… but I tend to doubt they'd mess with Raid Days very much. Here are the species we'll be able to encounter in costumed raids during Fashion Raid Day: Butterfree, Diglett, Dragonite, Wooper, Sneasel, Kirlia, Absol, Shinx, Croagunk, Blitzle, and Minccino.

A completely packed slate of returning costumed Pokémon is on the table, and they will be featured in raids during this three-hour event. All of them will have an increased chance of being Shiny. Note that previous Raid Days have had the highest Shiny rate of any event available in this game. The Shiny rate has been noted to be approximately one in ten. Now, there is no guarantee that Pokémon GO will stick to this highly boosted rate, especially with recent changes made to Shiny rates and encounters in the game… but I tend to doubt they'd mess with Raid Days very much. Here are the species we'll be able to encounter in costumed raids during Fashion Raid Day: Event bonuses: Receive up to six free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs. Event-themed Pokémon appearing more frequently in raids are also more likely to be Shiny. The Remote Raid Pass limit will increase to 20 from Friday, April 3, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. PDT.

Event Ticket: A $4.99 Event Ticket will be available in the shop which grants additional bonuses, including: Up to 14 Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 50% more XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic writes: "These bonuses will be effective on Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

A $4.99 Event Ticket will be available in the shop which grants additional bonuses, including:

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