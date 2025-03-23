Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Old School Runescape

Old School RuneScape Reveals New Sailing Alpha

Old School RuneScape is letting players try out some new content, as the new Sailing Alpha has been released for the next few days

Jagex dropped a new test for content into Old School RuneScape this past week, as players have a limited time to try out the new Sailing Alpha. Until March 27, players can step foot onto a boat and try out the new content as the devs get feedback and test out some of the properties before fully adding it to the game. We have more details for you here as this ends on Thursday.

Sailing Alpha

Available for Old School RuneScape members on PC to try until March 27th, players can jump into the Sailing playtest, which is packed with exciting high seas adventure. Start off on a teeny tiny raft and improve your skill as a sailor until you eventually become an experienced captain, commanding your crew on a bigger vessel and traversing the most hazardous of waters. Dive with mermaids, chase ducks, and explore the far reaches of the ocean on a journey that's only ever been seen from land.

Discover The Pandemonium, a new island that acts as a homely port between adventures, and learn how to sail and dock your boat in an introductory quest. Salvage treasures from lost shipwrecks, take on courier tasks and combine deliveries with other maritime activities as you set sail across the seas, earning XP and charting your Sailing adventure. Avoid storms, customize your ship, and improve your skills to become an experienced captain, complete with a sea-hardy crew fit for facing the hazards of the open water.

Old School RuneScape

Old School RuneScape is the industry-defining collaboration between the community and developers. Embracing its nostalgic heritage, hundreds of thousands of active players control the direction of the game with an in-game polling system. Featuring adventures for solo play through to 100-player strong raids, Old School RuneScape caters for every brave adventurer. Old School RuneScape continues to innovate, introducing its first-ever new skill in 2023 to commemorate its 10th anniversary, arriving later this year.

