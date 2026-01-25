Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Jagex, Old School Runescape

Old School RuneScape Reveals Plans For 25th Anniversary

Old School RuneScape is getting a ton of content across 2026 as the develoeprs revealed everything coming for the 25th Anniversary

Article Summary Old School RuneScape unveils a major 2026 roadmap for RuneScape's 25th Anniversary celebration.

Blood Moon Rises, The Myreque finale, and Raids IV: The Fractured Archive headline new content drops.

Leagues VI, expanded Sailing skill, and wild Deadman PvP events offer fresh ways to play next year.

Exclusive 25th Anniversary merch, including new StarForge items, highlights the milestone festivities.

Jagex took time this weekend to reveal their plans to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of RuneScape within the Old School RuneScape servers, showing off a roadmap for all of 2026's content. The team basically laid out everything they have planned, including something really awesome over the Summer as a Grandmaster-tier quest in Blood Moon Rises will take over the title. As well as the epic finale of The Myreque storyline for everyone to play together. We have all of the dev notes from today's presentation for you here as the first piuece of content will roll out on January 30.

Old School RuneScape – 25th Anniversary Roadmap

Expanded Sailing skill: Old School's first new skill, Sailing, is set to be expanded upon in 2026 with a raft of additional content, including quests, a brand-new Barracuda Trial, and activities around the Red Reef.

Blood Moon Rises: Players of a certain disposition can pack their garlic and prepare to overcome 'Blood Moon Rises', a blood-curdling Grandmaster-tier quest finale that will conclude The Myreque storyline: regularly voted one of the most popular storylines by the community.

Raids IV: First revealed in front of a packed audience at RuneFest 2025, Old School RuneScape will be getting its first new raid in four years in 2026, The Fractured Archive.

Leagues VI: A temporary game mode that's proved so popular that it's since migrated to RuneScape, Leagues is returning once more to Old School RuneScape this April. Featuring fast-paced gameplay filled with bonus XP drops, loot boosts, and power buffs, Demonic Pacts will also be bringing back combat masteries reimagines for Leagues VI. Expect all new relics, tasks and truly demonic reward. Find out more .

Beware the Ides of Milk: The result of the most recent Game Jam, a new bovine boss is terrorising Lumbridge and all players (whether free-to-play or members) will be able take on Brutus the cow boss as they find out about the ongoing feud between Seth Groats and Cassius.



Deadman, Deadman, Deadman

Deadman: Allstars: This year will see Season 3 of Deadman: Allstars, Old School RuneScape's premier PvP competition take place. Packed with some of the game's biggest content creators and PK (player killer) veterans, the finals will see six teams battle it out in a live finale scheduled to take place at the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago, Illinois on 20th June. The Deadman: Allstars Live final will be the first time an Old School RuneScape event has taken place outside of the UK, underlining the continued expansion and success of the game, and will once again be hosted by creator, Solo Mission. Tickets will be released for sale on 21st February.

Deadman: Annihilation: More Deadman action will be taking place soon with the launch of the high intensity, PvP everywhere (well, aside from scarce designated safe zones) Deadman: Annihilation. Starting this Friday, and running until the 21st February, this limited-time game mode – and successor to 2024's Armageddon variant – once again shakes things up with new additions to Sigils and Breaches, and players earn points that can be used to acquire cosmetic rewards in the main game.

Starforge Reveals

Finally, the team unveiled some additions to the merchandise range with new items from StarForge. This includes an Old School RuneScape-themed keyboard and keycap set, a 3D modelled and hand-painted TzKal-Zuk keycap, and a new platelight and wall art featuring a lineup of iconic bosses created in collaboration with community artist BucketCultist. These new items join the RuneScape 25th Anniversary collection alongside the previously announced YouTooz Lumbridge Castle and RuneScape: 25 Years Deluxe Vinyl from Laced Records. Today's raft of announcements for Old School RuneScape forms part of the RuneScape franchise's 25th anniversary, which will also see the biggest RuneFest ever take place this autumn in Birmingham, UK.

