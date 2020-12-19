Olija Gets A New Release Date For January 28th, 2021

After being pushed back to 2021 by Devolver Digital, Olija finally has a new release date of January 28th, 2021. The game was originally supposed to come out this year and had received some major buzz following this year's Devolver Direct stream. (Which was probably one of the highlights of 2020 without an E3 event to go to.) But as time went on and updates were scarce, it became clear the game wasn't going to make 2020, eventually getting confirmed a few weeks ago by both the company and developer Skeleton Crew Studio. This week, a new trailer dropped from everyone involved giving the new January date, which you can check out below along with more info on the game. The game will be released for PC and all three major consoles, but due to the design and nature of the game, there probably isn't going to be a next-gen version.

Olija is a game about Faraday's quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands. Through adventurous exploration, narration and razor sharp combat, the player will discover a strange world and its inhabitants, including Olija, an enigmatic lady that Faraday finds himself bound to over time. Inspired by swashbuckling tales and cinematic adventure games, Olija is a story about facing the unknown in adversity. Explore a mysterious and handcrafted world inspired by sailor's legends and Asian fantasy.

Wield the Harpoon of legend and rethink movement through platforming, puzzle and combat.

Rescue fellow castaways and meet curious characters to learn more about Terraphage and the enigmatic Olija.

Beautiful melancholic soundtrack inspired by Flamenco, lo-fi and traditional Japanese music.

Craft magic hats!