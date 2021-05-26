Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Announced

Even though the Olympics didn't happen last year, we're still getting Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game. SEGA revealed the details today as they will be releasing a realistic Olympic Games sports title in which you will compete in several different events happening at the games happening in Tokyo. (Whenever they actually do happen.) The game will feature 18 different events as well as a massive avatar creator as you can play whatever you'd like with a character designed how you wish. The full list of events will be the 100m, 4x100m Relay, 110m Hurdles, Hammer Throw, Long Jump, Baseball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, BMX (Cycling), Boxing, Judo, Rugby Sevens, Football (Soccer), 100m Freestyle (Swimming), 200m Individual Medley (Swimming), Sport Climbing, Table Tennis, and Tennis.

The game will be released on June 22nd, 2021, and will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. No word if the game will be backward compatible for next-gen consoles, but we're guessing it will be, if they don't make a next-gen version for it anyway.

"The Olympic Games are a unifying symbol of sportsmanship and competition for athletes and fans throughout the world," said Ian Curran, President & COO at SEGA of America. "Tokyo 2020 channels that positive spirit into a fun, arcade-style experience for friends and family to play together as we all look forward to the start of the Olympic Games this Summer." Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 also features a comprehensive Avatar Creator for gamers to create the Olympic athlete of their dreams! More than 100 different colourful wardrobe options are available to choose from, from traditional country kits to more imaginative outfits like pirate and astronaut costumes. 8-player multiplayer, Ranked Games, and global leaderboards offer plenty of options for aspiring Olympians to compete online together in their quest for gold.