Pop & Drop Released For Meta Horizon This Week

Article Summary Pop & Drop launches this week on Meta Horizon, offering fast-paced, social multiplayer party action.

Outsmart rivals as you float above a shark tank and spin the Wheel of Fate to win or sabotage others.

Supports 1–6 players across Meta Quest VR, web, and mobile with unpredictable, quick 5–10 minute matches.

Earn gold to unlock special balloons and discover new features as updates roll out for Pop & Drop.

VR developer New Canvas and publisher NC Play have released their first cross-platform game, as Pop & Drop is available now on VR via Meta Horizon. This is a new fast-paced multiplayer party game designed so that players will work both together and against each other to float, scheme, and sabotage their way to the top. Which is vital considering all of you are suspended over a giant shark tank. It puts a new spin on a couple of different genres while keeping things simple. We have more info about the game for you below, along with the latest trailer above, as you can play this across Meta Quest VR headsets, online, and on mobile devices.

This riotous party game throws players into a high-stakes, balloon-powered battle above as a shark circles the tank below in anticipation. Spin the Wheel of Fate, make deals, break alliances, and try not to plunge. Available today on Meta Quest VR headsets, Web, and mobile, Pop & Drop turns every platform into a battleground of social strategy and chance. Pop & Drop supports 1–6 players and mixes chaotic strategy with dynamic gameplay. In each round, players float above danger on balloons, spin the wheel, and take game-changing actions — like stealing or popping a rival's balloon. Between turns, the real fun begins: negotiate, betray, or ally with other players to survive. Every game is 5–10 minutes of unpredictable, replayable mayhem.

Simple Flow : Spin the wheel, take action, end your turn, and lobby other players to your side.

: Spin the wheel, take action, end your turn, and lobby other players to your side. Wheel of Fate : The Wheel of Fate determines your actions in each round from 10 possible outcomes.

: The Wheel of Fate determines your actions in each round from 10 possible outcomes. Gameplay Modes : Practice in solo play, enter a round against NPCs or fill a lobby with friends!

: Practice in solo play, enter a round against NPCs or fill a lobby with friends! In-App Currency : Pop & Drop rewards players with gold to purchase special balloons.

: Pop & Drop rewards players with gold to purchase special balloons. Additional features and customizations will be rolled out over time.

