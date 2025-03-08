Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flatter Than Earth, Once Upon a Puppet

Once Upon a Puppet Confirmed For Release This April

Once Upon a Puppet has released a new behind-the-scenes video, as the game has been confirmed for console and PC release next month

The game, developed by Flatter Than Earth, set for April release on PC and consoles.

Play as Nieve and Drev in a magical theater world, tackling puzzles and uncovering secrets.

Immerse in a rich story with enchanting soundscapes and engaging puppet-inspired mechanics.

Developer Flatter Than Earth and publisher Daedalic Entertainment dropped a new video for Once Upon a Puppet, along with info about the game's release. If you haven't seen the game, this is a 2.5D puzzle platformer in which you explore the world of theater when the audiences aren't watching. The 12-minute video, which you can watch here, shows off much of the gameplay with developer commentary as they talk about the mechanics and the making of the title. What's more, the team confirmed it will be released in April for PC and consoles, but a hard date has not been locked down yet. Enjoy the video, and if you wish to check it out, there's still a free demo on Steam.

Once Upon a Puppet

Take part in a magical tale that combines classic platforming with puppet-inspired gameplay, in a captivating story of friendship, self-discovery, and redemption. Wear the glove of Nieve, a Stagehand exiled to the Understage, and wield control over Drev's strings, a Puppet magically bound to her. As they journey to return to the Frontstage above, they will retell forgotten stories, uncover shadowy secrets, and learn their fate is interwoven with the kingdom of theater itself.

Become Puppet and Puppeteer: Pull the strings and master the art of puppetry in this unique approach to action, movement, and creative puzzle-solving.

Pull the strings and master the art of puppetry in this unique approach to action, movement, and creative puzzle-solving. A Troupe of Characters: Meet an ensemble cast of dozens of Major and supporting characters, featuring hundreds of lines of handcrafted dialogue.

Meet an ensemble cast of dozens of Major and supporting characters, featuring hundreds of lines of handcrafted dialogue. Deadly Shadows: Face a horde of villainous creatures who will do all they can to snuff out the lights and bring the show to an untimely end.

Face a horde of villainous creatures who will do all they can to snuff out the lights and bring the show to an untimely end. A Meticulously Crafted World: Marvel at the stylized and detailed graphics that reinforce the magic of theater, with stages that fluctuate between past and present.

Marvel at the stylized and detailed graphics that reinforce the magic of theater, with stages that fluctuate between past and present. Set The Scene: Arrange and move props, backdrops and characters to rebuild theatrical stages, and re-enact scenes to unveil what befell the once proud World Stage.

Arrange and move props, backdrops and characters to rebuild theatrical stages, and re-enact scenes to unveil what befell the once proud World Stage. Enchanting Soundscapes: Be captivated by a rich, theatrical soundtrack and immersive sound effects that bring the world of Once Upon a Puppet to life…

