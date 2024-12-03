Posted in: 10:10 Games, Funko Fusion, Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: funko, wicked

Funko Fusion Releases All-New Wicked DLC Content

Are you loving Wicked and want to experience more of the film in video games? Funko Fusion has released new Wicked DLC this week

Article Summary Unleash your inner fan with Funko Fusion's new Wicked DLC, introducing Glinda and Elphaba as playable characters.

Explore the Land of Oz in style with The Wizard and Madame Morrible in Wicked Movie Packs 1 and 2.

Join friends in online co-op, fusing fandoms with crossover combinations in Funko Fusion.

Relive iconic moments and battle enemies across 60+ characters from top franchises in Funko Fusion's action-packed world.

Skybound Games and 10:10 Games have released some new DLC content for Funko Fusion, as you can get some Wicked packs for the game. They have released three packs; the first two are two characters a piece, and the third is just a bundle of the two, giving you four characters in total from the new film. We have the finer details below as they are available now.

Wicked DLC

The Wicked Movie Pack 1 introduces beloved characters Glinda and Elphaba to the action-adventure game as playable characters. Meanwhile, the Wicked Movie Pack 2 adds The Wizard and Madame Morrible, bringing even more from the Land of Oz to Funko Fusion. Available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam for $7.99 each, the packs include:

Wicked Movie Pack 1 Elphaba Playable Character Glinda Playable Character

Wicked Movie Pack 2 The Wizard Playable Character Madame Morrible Playable Character



Players who pick up either Wicked Movie pack can dive into the newly launched online co-op mode as Elphaba, Glinda, The Wizard, Madame Morrible, or any other Funko Fusion character with up to three friends. Build a full squad of fan-favorite characters and fuse your fandoms through crossover combinations never before possible!

Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is a third-person action game that's all about celebrating fandom. Play with some of your favorite characters from across TV, movies, games, and comics, and explore handcrafted worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy's, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more! Select, unlock, and play with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Each character has their own weapons and special moves, and some characters have unique skills for solving puzzles and finding secrets. Explore your favorite franchises in video game form, relive memorable moments, and play through a unique story that ties them all together! Shoot, blast, and whack enemies in ranged and melee combat. Craft gadgets and items to give yourself an advantage or to unlock hidden areas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!