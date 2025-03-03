Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Midnight Munchies, One Btn Bosses, Outersloth

One Btn Bosses Announces Nintendo Switch Launch Date

After having already been published on Steam, One Btn Bosses will be coming to the Nintendo Switch much sooner than expected

Article Summary One Btn Bosses debuts on Nintendo Switch next week, after a successful Steam release.

The game redefines boss rush with one-hit kills and escalating difficulty for a thrilling challenge.

Players customize ships for Battles, choosing Attack and Movement upgrades for optimal builds.

Enjoy 50+ campaign levels, discover mysteries, and tackle challenging Roguelike Rifts for new rewards.

Indie game developer Midnight Munchies and publisher Outersloth released a new video for One Btn Bosses while also confirming the game's release date. In case you missed this one, the game puts a new spin on the boss rush genre, giving players a very different and much more challenging experience. All you have to do is defeat an increasing number of difficult bosses who only need to be killed in one hit. But they don't make it easy on you the further you go. The Switch version has been confirmed for release on March 13, 2025.

One Btn Bosses

Coming to you live across the universe, it's the Galactico Games! Fame and fortune await new pilots daring to take on fierce bosses from other dimensions. Here's what's in store for pilots desperate to be the best in the galaxy… The contestant's ship orbits the Boss automatically. Pressing the button will change the ship's direction. But the less pilots press, the faster they go. The faster they go, the faster they shoot. The faster they shoot, the faster they win! Pilots will need nerves of steel! There's depth to the simple controls! Pilots can customize their ship, mixing Attack and Movement upgrades to find the best builds to beat bosses. Dash instead of changing directions, fire Boomerangs instead of bullets. Use your creativity, and make a broken build.

Yes, I, Ace the Announcer, will guide you through 50+ nail-biting levels of Big Boss entertainment in the campaign. As pilots seek fame, glory, and sponsorship, we'll discover the mysteries behind the Rifts and other heart-wrenching truths! Are you ready? But the Campaign isn't the end! If pilots want to prove their mettle, they can fly into Roguelike Rifts, where they'll face insanely challenging randomly generated Bosses and can earn new upgrades and power-ups every few fights. This isn't for the faint-hearted!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!