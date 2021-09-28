Electronic Arts Reveals Dates For Battlefield 2042's Open Beta

Electronic Arts and EA DICE revealed their plans for the open beta coming to Battlefield 2042 as it will be held in early October. Those looking to participate can do so on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, both previous and next-gen, when the beta kicks off on October 8th. However, if you're subscribed to EA Play and pre-ordered, you'll be able to join two days earlier on October 6th. The beta will have you fighting on the infamous Orbital map as you play Conquest mode, as you will get a chance to experience the epic 128-player battle on PC while console players will be fighting with 64 players. We have more info on the beta below as signups are happening on the game's website.

During the Beta, participants will have a chance to jump into the franchise's signature brand of All-Out Warfare as one of four unique Specialists each equipped with their own individual styles, specialties and traits. Players can step into the shoes of Boris, a Russian engineer who comes with a SG-36; Casper, a South African camouflage and long-ranged attacks expert; Falck, a skilled German medic who specializes in Support; and Mackay, a Canadian outdoorsman and nomad who is equipped with a Grapple Gun.

Set in Kourou, French Guiana, the Battlefield 2042 Orbital map lets players experience a race against time in hostile conditions as they battle around the site of an imminent rocket launch. Sectors found in this map include the Assembly Building, the Launch Platform and the Crawlerway connecting the two. During a Conquest match, players will experience Battlefield's signature dynamic maps featuring an automated rocket launch sequence, zipline traversal between lightning towers, vehicular combat in adverse weather, including an unexpected tornado event altering the flow of battle, and much more.

Additionally, the series of Battlefield Briefing blogs continue leading up to the start of Open Beta, with a new Progression and Cosmetics developer blog now live on the game's official website. This post dives into Battlefield 2042's progression system, the return of Ribbons and other features like Mastery and the Player Card, cross progression and cosmetic options for Specialists. It also features developer comments with Level Designer Kalle Nystrom and Lead Level Designer Shashank Uchil.