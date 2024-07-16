Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: One Btn Bosses

One Btn Bosses Confirmed For Release In Early August

Outersloth released a new video got One Btn Bosses today, along with the game's release date, as it will be out in a couple of weeks.

Article Summary One Btn Bosses launching on Steam on August 6, 2024, by Midnight Munchies.

Outersloth unveils gameplay video showcasing unique one-button mechanics.

Gameplay involves strategic ship direction changes and speed management.

Features 50+ levels, customizable ships, and challenging Roguelike Rifts.

Indie game developer Midnight Munchies and publisher Outersloth released a new video for One Btn Bosses while also confirming the game's release date. The video, which we have for you here, gives a better overview of the gameplay in the shortest explanation possible so you get a better idea of how you'll go about defeating bosses using just a single button. Meanwhile, we now know the game will officially arrive on PC via Steam on August 6, 2024. Enjoy the video as we now wait out the next few weeks.

One Btn Bosses

Coming to you live across the universe, it's the Galactico Games! Fame and fortune await new pilots daring to take on fierce bosses from other dimensions. Here's what's in store for pilots desperate to be the best in the galaxy… The contestant's ship orbits the Boss automatically. Pressing the button will change the ship's direction. But the less pilots press, the faster they go. The faster they go, the faster they shoot. The faster they shoot, the faster they win! Pilots will need nerves of steel! There's depth to the simple controls! Pilots can customize their ship, mixing Attack and Movement upgrades to find the best builds to beat bosses. Dash instead of changing directions, fire Boomerangs instead of bullets. Use your creativity, and make a broken build.

Yes, I, Ace the Announcer, will guide you through 50+ nail-biting levels of Big Boss entertainment in the campaign. As pilots seek fame, glory, and sponsorship, we'll discover the mysteries behind the Rifts and other heart-wrenching truths! Are you ready? But the Campaign isn't the end! If pilots want to prove their mettle, they can fly into Roguelike Rifts, where they'll face insanely challenging randomly generated Bosses and can earn new upgrades and power-ups every few fights. This isn't for the faint-hearted!

