Razer Releases Ultra-Lightweight DeathAdder V3 Pro

Razer dropped another new gaming mouse into their shop today as we have the new and improved ultra-lightweight DeathAdder V3 Pro. The mouse, as you see below in white (also in black) comes with improvements all across the board, especially in response to timing and reactions to whatever you're doing. They have upgraded it to have the latest HyperSpeed Wireless Technology and new HyperPolling technology, which works with the new Dongle they released last month (highlighted below). Along with an upgraded ultra-lightweight ergonomic design to make this one of the fastest gaming mice in their entire line. You can read more about both items below as the primary mouse is going for $150, and the Dongle for $30, or you can buy both in a bundle for $165.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro At the heart of the DeathAdder V3 Pro is the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor with a resolution accuracy of 99.8%. This powerful new sensor is equipped with a suite of AI functions such as Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, and Asymmetric Cut-off, for the ultimate performance at the highest levels of play. The DeathAdder V3 Pro is also fitted with Razer's Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 for absolutely zero unintended double-clicking and no debounce delay. Ultra-fast and reliable, these optical switches are rated for 90 million clicks. Equipped with HyperSpeed Wireless, Razer's proprietary wireless technology that is up to 25% faster than other wireless technologies, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is also compatible with Razer's new HyperPolling Wireless technology. Natively, the DeathAdder V3 Pro supports a polling rate of 1000 Hz, at 1ms polling intervals. With the addition of the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, the DeathAdder V3 Pro polls wirelessly at 0.25ms polling intervals, with 4x more frequent polls than before, four times faster than standard polling rates. By combining these 2 best-in-class technologies, players will experience smoother tracking, more consistent updates, and the lowest wireless click latency, allowing them to outperform any opponents in competitive games, where every millisecond counts.

HyperPolling Wireless Dongle The Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle is the first wireless mouse dongle capable of a true 4000Hz wireless polling rate. Designed for ultra-responsive competitive play, gamers can experience a higher standard of wireless performance with the perfect upgrade for Razer's latest mice. Installed on the desk, for unobstructed wireless signals, the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle is capable of auto-switching polling rates for a more convenient competitive gaming experience. Supporting both DeathAdder V3 Pro and Viper V2 Pro, as well as future compatible mice, the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle is managed through Razer Synapse for ease of use and setting performance-based gaming profiles.