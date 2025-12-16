Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, Remote Trading

One Of Pokémon GO's Most Requested Features Finally Arrives

Remote Trading is long overdue in Pokémon GO... but the wait is finally over. This new feature will be unlocked through Forever Friends.

Pokémon GO has finally revealed one of the game's most requested features… Remote Trading. Let's get into the details of this exciting addition to the game.

In a new and exciting announcement, Pokémon GO confirmed that Remote Trading is finally available. The feature will be available when you unlock the new friendship level, Forever Friends, in the game.

What is Forever Friends in Pokémon GO?

This is a newly introduced level of friendship in the game, which goes beyond the previous highest level, Best Friends. This fifth level of friendship will unlock new bonuses. Here's what Niantic has to say about Forever Friends:

When you become Forever Friends with a fellow Trainer, you'll get to make a Remote Trade with each other! You can keep engaging with your Forever Friends to earn friendship points. Earning more friendship points nets you rewards, including XP and additional Remote Trades. But take note, Trainers can only have one Remote Trade available with each Forever Friend, so consider making that trade before you get enough friendship points to earn another.

Friendship points are not a new feature. Essentially, it's the same way you previously leveled up your friendship. You can earn these points to begin leveling up to Forever Friends by battling together, trading, sending Gifts, or completing other interactions. Completing weekly challenges together will earn even more friendship points beyond that.

Now… Remote Trading. The big reveal. Here's the full text from Niantic's announcement of this highly anticipated Pokémon GO feature:

To get ready for your first Remote Trade, you'll be asked to use a special Remote Trade tag to mark the Pokémon that you would be willing to trade with your Forever Friends. Once you become Forever Friends with someone, you'll each be able to see the Pokémon that the other person has marked with the Remote Trade tag—these are the Pokémon that they are willing to trade. To kick off a Remote Trade, each Trainer takes turns selecting up to three of their friend's tagged Pokémon that they would be happy to receive. These "wish lists" are sent to the other Trainer. Each Trainer selects one of the requested Pokémon to offer to the other. Both Trainers then review the final offerings and have the chance to confirm or cancel. Throughout the Remote Trade process, either Trainer has the option to decline the current request and start the process over. If you're Lucky Friends, your next trade will be lucky—even if it's remote!* And Remote Trades don't count as Special Trades, regardless of which Pokémon were traded remotely.

Remote Trading has some limits. You will not be able to Remote Trade the following Pokémon:

Caught in the last 30 days

Previously traded

Shadow

Mythical

Defending Gyms or Power Spots

Currently set as your buddy

Actively Mega-Evolved

Fused

Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta

Placed at Pokémon Playgrounds

