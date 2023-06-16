Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss | Tagged: Black Desert, Black Desert Mobile, Pearl Abyss

Black Desert Mobile Reveals Its Own New Expansion

In the middle of releasing a massive expansion for the main game, Pearl Abyss is releasing another update for Black Desert Mobile.

Pearl Abyss revealed this morning that Black Desert Mobile would be getting its own new expansion shortly, set to be released in a couple of weeks. The team will be releasing the Everfrost update, which will bring about a number of cool features, as well as the snow-covered region of the aptly titled Eversnow to the game. Players will also be getting access to a new character class as the Guardian class will make their appearance the in the mobile edition for the first time. But you'll need to meet specific guidelines to even attempt to try the character out. We got more details below, as a few videos for you to check out, as the content will drop into the game on June 27th.

"The Everfrost update introduces an enchanting Eversnow-themed event map, offering a captivating gaming experience with a dedicated story centered on the new region. To celebrate, Black Desert Mobile is holding an in-game event that invites Adventurers to experience the Eversnow Valley in advance. Alongside the Everfrost region, Pearl Abyss has introduced the new female Guardian class, a powerful warrior dedicated to safeguarding the icy cold mountains. Equipped with a colossal battle axe and a battle shield, the Guardian will fearlessly charge into enemy lines without hesitation. She delivers relentless blows to her enemies, showing no mercy."

"To celebrate the upcoming updates, Black Desert Mobile Adventurers with a character level above 70 or with the character Combat Power higher than 5,000 can participate in the Eversnow Valley event until Monday, June 26. During the event period, players will be able to travel to and explore the Eversnow Valley for 20 minutes. By defeating monsters in the valley, Adventurers can receive exclusive rewards such as "Ancient Knowledge EXP Scroll Chest" and "[Abyssal-Primal] Memory Imprint Chest", which will help their journey in the game."

