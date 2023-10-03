Posted in: Crunchyroll Games, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: One Punch Man: World, One-Punch Man

One Punch Man: World Has Opened Up Pre-Registrations

Crunchyroll Games has officially opened up pre-registrations for One Punch Man: World, as players can sign up on mobile and PC.

Crunchyroll Games is ramping up for their release of One Punch Man: World, as they are letting players sign up for both PC and mobile platforms. The game has been teased for months now as the company is bringing the beloved anime characters, his friends, and the world they fight in, all to a new mobile/PC game that will have you reliving some of his greatest episodes. Now you can finally sign up to play the game, as the team is planning a Closed Beta Test to take place later this month. We have more info on that below.

"Eager to be a hero for fun? Right now, players in the US and Canada can sign up to participate in an exclusive Closed Beta Test (CBT) for a chance to check out the heroes, villains, and action of One Punch Man: World on Windows PC and Android. Sign-ups will close on October 10 at 11:59 PM PT with the CBT launching on October 18 at 7:00 AM PT. Participation is limited; those selected to save the world early will receive a selection email after sign-ups close."

"One Punch Man: World is an online action game that recreates the world of the globally popular anime series One-Punch Man and offers a deep gameplay experience on PC and mobile with cross-platform play and progression. The game will be available on the App Store, Google Play, and PC with English, Spanish, and Portuguese language support."

Iconic Heroes: Play as beloved characters such as Genos, Mumen Rider, Silverfang, and many more… including One-Punch Man himself!

Play as beloved characters such as Genos, Mumen Rider, Silverfang, and many more… including One-Punch Man himself! New Lore: Take on legendary anime battles and experience new perspectives, perhaps some villainous ones too—like breaking out as Carnage Kabuto!

Take on legendary anime battles and experience new perspectives, perhaps some villainous ones too—like breaking out as Carnage Kabuto! The Fight: Go deep with easy-to-learn, hard-to-master combat! Parry attacks, explore combos, unleash ultimate skills, and finish bosses in style!

Go deep with easy-to-learn, hard-to-master combat! Parry attacks, explore combos, unleash ultimate skills, and finish bosses in style! The World: Experience a hero's everyday life, indulge in games at the Arcade, or join forces with Saitama for a discount frenzy at the supermarket!

Experience a hero's everyday life, indulge in games at the Arcade, or join forces with Saitama for a discount frenzy at the supermarket! Multiplayer Justice: Team up with fellow heroes to complete the tasks assigned by the Hero Association, defend the city, and become stronger!

