Online Multiplayer Title Bloody Efforts Set To Drop Mid-September

Indie developer and publisher Flatmates Studio revealed their online multiplayer game Bloody Efforts will be released in mid-September. The game is a bit of a mesh of different gameplay styles as you have a 2D platformer that plays a little bit like a MOBA and a little bit like a fighting game. You will create your own character that has unique abilities and take them into combat fighting for one of two different sides in a battle to see which faction remains on top of it all. The game will drop on September 16th, 2022 on Steam, but before that happens, you can learn more about it below.

Bloody Efforts is a free-to-play, multiplayer online action game with microtransactions that will allow you to create your own warband of powerful heroes. Use cards and abilities to design your unique playstyle and beat other players in various dynamic modes. The game cleverly blends gameplay mechanics from MOBA and fighting games, with deep customization available for almost every aspect. From a hero's appearance to their skills, equipment, special abilities, and the warband squad you want to build. You can even recreate and play using your favorite superhero or pop-culture icon. Combined with several different game modes – from the unique Legacy of the Gods (3-phase main mode), Capture the Flag, and Deathmatch to PvP, co-op, and Story Mode, Bloody Efforts guarantees an insanely dynamic gameplay experience where no two playthroughs are alike. Limitless customization of almost every aspect of the game – A comprehensive Fighter Builder will allow you to create unique heroes different in appearance, skills, and playstyle. Let your imagination run wild or recreate your favorite pop-culture icons.

– A comprehensive Fighter Builder will allow you to create unique heroes different in appearance, skills, and playstyle. Let your imagination run wild or recreate your favorite pop-culture icons. Short, dynamic combat where no two encounters are the same – With different warbands, heroes, gameplay modes, and modifiers, every match offers a completely fresh gameplay experience.

– With different warbands, heroes, gameplay modes, and modifiers, every match offers a completely fresh gameplay experience. Putting thinking before killing – 3-phase modes with various objectives that allow you to think tactically about your next move. Defending the base, setting a trap, or outsmarting other Apostles could be the key to victory.

– 3-phase modes with various objectives that allow you to think tactically about your next move. Defending the base, setting a trap, or outsmarting other Apostles could be the key to victory. Switching fighters before every fight as part of the core gameplay loop – You'll need to strategically choose your warband of four Apostles before every match. Apostles aren't equally matched and fit various roles such as Warrior, Shooter, Tank, Mage, Support, or Assassin, to name a few. This means they'll receive serious advantages or disadvantages depending on different battle scenarios.

– You'll need to strategically choose your warband of four Apostles before every match. Apostles aren't equally matched and fit various roles such as Warrior, Shooter, Tank, Mage, Support, or Assassin, to name a few. This means they'll receive serious advantages or disadvantages depending on different battle scenarios. Account level-based progression with lots of unlockable content – Forget "pay-to-win". In Bloody Efforts, you progress and enjoy the experience without spending a single real or virtual penny.

– Forget "pay-to-win". In Bloody Efforts, you progress and enjoy the experience without spending a single real or virtual penny. A wild fantasy world inspired by Asian culture – Learn the story of ancient gods and discover if the myths you heard as a child are true.