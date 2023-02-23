Open-World Survival RPG Undawn To Launch Closed Beta Undawn is getting a closed beta from Level Infinite, allowing players in the United States and Canada to get the first crack at the game.

Level Infinite and LightSpeed Studios revealed that they will be launching a closed beta for their upcoming open-world survival RPG game Undawn. This will essentially be the first chance anyone has to play a build of the game, as you will be taking part in a post-apocalyptic world where survival of the fittest is more than just a motto. It has become the state of everything around you. Those looking to take part in the closed beta test can do so if you happen to live in the United States and Canada, as they will have a limited number of available spots for you to sign up for on iOS, Android, and PC via Steam. We have more info and the trailer below for you to enjoy, as you can register for the Closed Beta on the game's official website, with the beta taking place starting on April 3rd, 2023.

"In Undawn, players will explore a shattered world set four years after a global disaster. The game combines PvP and PvE experiences as players fend off dual threats of the infected hordes and opposing humans in a fight to survive in this bleak wasteland. Those taking part in the Closed Beta will be among the first to experience Undawn before its global launch later this year. Progress from the Closed Beta will be reset once the beta ends. Built using the Unreal Engine, Undawn transports players to a huge world filled with distinct terrains such as plains, mines, deserts, swamps, and abandoned cities, each with diverse ecosystems and dangers. Players must brave rain, heat, snow, and storms while tracking their character's survival indicators to stay alive against overwhelming odds. Using a robust base building system with more than 1,000 types and styles of furniture and structures, survivors will need to work together to rebuild their homesteads and establish a new civilization."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuyESeiw7V4