Opening Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Build & Battle Box

The latest Pokémon TCG set, the Eeveelution and Dragon-themed Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, will release fully on Friday, August 27th. This weekend, though, tournament-official game stores are hosting pre-release events where collectors and players alike can purchase Build & Battle Boxes for the set. Some stores are even hosting unsanctioned in-store gameplay. I was able to get two of these boxes for myself, so let's open them and see what we can get.

These boxes come with:

Four booster packs of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies

An evolution pack, which is essentially a collection of cards to help you build a deck for competitive gameplay

One of four SWSH Black Star promos stamped with the Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies logo. This time around, the promos include Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, and Flaaffy.

I was very pleased that one of the locations I visited to get these boxes also offered three booster packs as a bonus for buying a box, which allowed me to open a total of seven. Another shop just sold the boxes and yet another didn't make the boxes available for collectors and instead focused on the players. Pokémon TCG collectors should note that most tournament-official hobby shops do not operate in this way, so there are many shops that treat collectors and players the same, and they deserve your support.

From my two boxes, I pulled the Galarian Articuno promo and the Flaaffy promo. Two down, two to go. In my first box, I ended up with a major hit but it had a bittersweet note. It was the Rainbow Rare Trevenant VMAX, which is, funny enough, the Secret Rare I got from my booster box! This pull alone makes the box worth it, but the odds of pulling the same Secret back to back in a set with a staggeringly high number of Secret Rares was worth a chuckle. I also manage to pull a Glaceon V from the same box and another Glaceon V from the loose packs. It's doubles all around! Then, the second box had fewer hits but offered more variety. I ended up pulling two regular rares, a holo Raichu, and a Noivern V from the second box. When all is said and done, it was a fun opening and I'd recommend any Pokémon TCG player or collector go out and see if they can pick one (or a few!) up.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG openings coming soon!