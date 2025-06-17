Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Games, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, Video Games | Tagged: the witcher, The Witcher 3

Opera GX Announces The Witcher 3 Collaboration For Its Anniversary

Fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be happy to know they can customize their Opera GX browser with a new Anniversary design

Article Summary Opera GX releases a free Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Anniversary browser edition in collaboration with CD Projekt Red

Exclusive custom visuals, icons, sounds, and animated wallpapers let fans personalize their browsing experience

The integrated Witcher hub on GX Corner offers instant access to news, guides, mods, and official game content

Download the Witcher 3 mod to unlock immersive Geralt-inspired features and celebrate the game's 10th anniversary

Opera GX revealed a new collaboration with CD Projekt Red today as they have launched an exclusive The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Anniversary browser edition. The two companies have partnered up on custom browser content before, as they previously released a version of their browser featuring Cyberpunk 2077. This new edition marks the Tenth Anniversary of the game, as they have given players everything they could want to make their desktop and laptop setups unforgettable. This includes a special splash screen, wallpaper, customized icons, sounds, and more. We have more details about the collaboration for you below, as they have made the content absolutely free to download for those who are currently using Opera GX as their browser.

Opera GX x The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

This includes a Witcher-themed hub and mod that allows users to fully customize browser appearance and sounds. This integrated feature also brings the universe of The Witcher 3 directly into Opera GX, giving fans an all-in-one destination to connect with the game's world while navigating the web. The Witcher hub, visible directly from the GX Corner homepage, lets users step into the world of Geralt of Rivia with instant access to everything related to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—all in one place. From official soundtracks, guides and news to community mods and interactive tools, the hub brings together essential content, making it easy for users to stay connected to the game whenever they're online.

The complementary mod lets users personalize Opera GX with exclusive Witcher-themed visuals and sounds, including animated wallpaper, custom icons and fonts, a themed splash screen, keyboard and browser sounds, and an immersive UI—all inspired by the game's iconic design. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt browser edition is now free for everyone. Just download the mod to automatically unlock the hub in the GX Corner and start exploring.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!