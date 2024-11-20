Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Opera GX

Opera GX Receives New Major Update Including a Facelift

Opera GX has been given a brand-new update this week, providing the gaming browser a facelift and some critical new additions

Article Summary Opera GX update introduces a sleek "Underwave" design, perfect for gamers seeking an immersive experience.

New customization perks include Forced Dark Mode, MidnightFX, and advanced Mods for personal style.

Enhancements bring AI-powered image upscaling and NVIDIA RTX optimization for crisp visuals.

Powered by Multithreaded Compositor, Opera GX offers smooth performance for Mods and UI features.

Opera GX released a new update this week for their gaming web browser, bringing with it some new additions and improvements to close out 2024. The company boasts that this is the most advanced version of the browser to date, as they have added an all-new UI engine and design catered to gaming while also keeping the look sleek. They've added more customization options, a Forced Dark Mode that works on all websites, a blue light-reducing MidnightFX shader, and enhanced performance with a new Multithreaded Compositor. The one item here that isn't addressed is security, which has been a sticking point for many, as users have been critical of certain aspects and forced items. But, like any browser, it's how comfortable you are with it and your browsing history paired with other software and extensions you use, as none of them are perfect. We have the full update rundown for you below.

Opera GX – November 2024 Update

Opera GX brings a fresher, more immersive feel, adding new depth to every interaction. The highlight of this update is "Underwave," a design approach that gives the browser a sleek, game-inspired look, making users feel right at home. With added dimension and a dynamic new feel, navigating Opera GX is now more intuitive than ever. Built on elements gamers know and love, the updated design enhances usability without missing a beat—keeping things simple, familiar, and effortless. To fully immerse yourself in the Underwave experience, try one of the two new hero mods: Underwave Mod or Tech Mod. Each mod amplifies the refreshed design with its own unique colors, music, and sound effects.

Opera GX now lets you control every detail of your browser, with more customization options than ever before. From blending seamlessly with your wallpaper to adjusting the layout and transparency of interface elements, this update gives you the freedom to shape GX to perfectly match your style and setup. Dive into the full list of features below to discover how every aspect—from interface adjustments to immersive visual effects—can be tailored to create a browsing experience that's uniquely yours. All of these settings integrate seamlessly with Mods from the GX store, allowing you to add even more layers to your personal style. For those into modding, the latest UI features let you design your own Mods, making Opera GX more immersive and customizable than ever.

Mods have always defined Opera GX, and with over 8,000 community-created mods and 250 million+ downloads, the modding community just keeps growing. For those new to Opera GX, mods let you completely transform the way the browser looks, sounds and behaves—from unique live wallpapers and themes to custom keyboard sounds and shaders with real-time GPU effects. This latest update expands the modding universe even further, offering new customization options to make Opera GX truly your own. You can now personalize everything from splash screens to fonts, sidebar and desktop icons, and screenshot stickers. And with the ability to save mods as presets, switching between setups is faster than ever. Check the table below for the full list of new modding features and start exploring new ways to layer your style into every aspect of GX.

For long sessions or late-night browsing, Opera GX's MidnightFX shader is a must-have, reducing blue light exposure and adjusting page contrast for a gentler, eye-friendly experience. Paired with Forced Dark Mode, which applies dark mode to all web pages, these features make Opera GX ideal for low-light environments. Opera GX brings unmatched visual quality enhancements to streaming and browsing with AI-powered upscaling for images and video. This advanced shader-based technology enhances clarity and detail, creating a more immersive viewing experience. For users with NVIDIA RTX graphics cards, the upscaling feature delivers even crisper detail while optimizing bandwidth, ensuring smoother performance. Opera GX isn't just about style—it's built for peak performance. Powered by the new Multithreaded Compositor UI engine, the browser stays fast and responsive, even with multiple Mods and customizations running. This engine ensures that animations, shaders, and Mods perform seamlessly, giving you smooth interactions and powerful control.

