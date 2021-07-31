Ori: The Collection Announced For Nintendo Switch

Moon Studios and Xbox Game Studios have announced that iam8bit will be releasing an Ori special edition called Ori: The Collection. Basically, they have made it so that Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps can now be purchased together as one singular collection of games. This version will include digital soundtracks for both games as well as six collectible art cards. The pack will be released on October 12th as you can now pre-order this double pack for $50 via their website. But that's not all as they are also putting together a Collector's Edition for $150 you can also pre-order. That version of the game will come with everything we already mentioned but will also have a Stained Glass Style Art Piece, a"The Flora & Fauna of Ori" Field Guide, a Sketchbook Zine, a Glow-in-the-Dark Pin, and a Transforming Glow-in-the-Dark Display Box. You can check out a trailer for the collection below.

Developed by Moon Studios, Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps are beautiful hand-drawn adventures about a young spirit destined for heroics, featuring tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling. The Ori franchise kicked off in March 2015 with the launch Ori and the Blind Forest which received overwhelming praise, garnering over 50 awards and nominations, including Best Art Direction from The Game Awards, the BAFTA Games Award for Artistic Achievement, DICE Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Original Composition, Art Direction and Animation. Ori and the Will of the Wisps launched in March 2020 with Xbox Game Pass, and was met with similar admiration, nominated for several awards from the 2021 Game Developer's Choice Awards, BAFTA Game Awards, D.I.C.E. Awards, SXSW Gaming Awards, as well as the Golden Joystick Award.

