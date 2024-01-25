Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh, Timeless Travels

Origin Forme Dialga & Palkia Debut In Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh

Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga are coming to Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh with their Shiny forms held for the Global event.

New Adventure Effects tied to Dialga's Roar of Time and Palkia's Spacial Rend.

Exclusive moves & Adventure Effects extend item timers and interaction range.

Global event features: Shiny debuts, wild spawns, special trades, and more.

Here's what's the new information that we got about Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga's arrival in Pokémon GO:

Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh: These ancient versions of Palkia and Dialga will be released during Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh. Trainers who attend the in-person version of the event in Los Angeles will be treated to Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga Raids, but they will not be able to be encountered in their Shiny forms. The Shiny versions of Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga will be release during the Global version of the event.

A new mechanic: Niantic introduces Adventure Effects into Pokémon GO, writing: "Adventure Effects are temporary bonuses to help you on your Pokémon GO adventure, activated by powerful Pokémon attacks that may be used outside of battle. Adventure Effects have been reported to occur when Origin Forme Dialga uses Roar of Time, and when Origin Forme Palkia uses Spacial Rend."

Niantic introduces Adventure Effects into Pokémon GO, writing: Roar of Time: More details about Origin Forme Dialga's Roar of Time Adventure effect: "Trainers who encounter and defeat Origin Forme Dialga in a Raid Battle have a chance to catch one that knows the Charged Attack Roar of Time. Trainers can activate the Adventure Effect associated with Roar of Time by using 5,000 Stardust and 5 Dialga Candy, distorting time for 6 minutes and pausing the timer of the following items: Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces. You can extend the timer for Roar of Time's Adventure Effect in increments of 6 minutes by using more Stardust and Dialga Candy. The timer can be extended up to two hours each time you tap Use, and you can tap Use again to add additional time—up to 24 hours total! Once Roar of Time ends, the timer on any active items will continue to count down. Roar of Time cannot be active at the same time as any other Adventure Effect. At this time, Origin Forme Dialga will be unable to learn Roar of Time via any TM."

More details about Origin Forme Dialga's Roar of Time Adventure effect: Spacial Rend: More details about Origin Forme Dialga's Roar of Time Adventure effect: "Trainers who encounter and defeat Origin Forme Palkia in a Raid Battle have a chance to catch one that knows the Charged Attack Spacial Rend. Trainers can activate the Adventure Effect associated with Spacial Rend by using 5,000 Stardust and 5 Palkia Candy, distorting space for 10 minutes and allowing for encounters with wild Pokémon at an increased distance. You can extend the timer for Spacial Rend's Adventure Effect in increments of 10 minutes by using more Stardust and Palkia Candy. The timer can be extended up to two hours each time you tap Use, and you can tap Use again to add additional time—up to 24 hours total! Once Spacial Rend ends, Trainers will only encounter wild Pokémon within normal distance limits. Spacial Rend cannot be active at the same time as any other Adventure Effect."

More details about Origin Forme Dialga's Roar of Time Adventure effect: Attack details: Roar of Time: Trainer Battles: 150 Power Gyms and Raids: 160 power Spacial Rend: Trainer Battles: 95 Power Gyms and Raids: 160 power



Here's what else is happening for Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global:

Date and time: Saturday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 25, 2023, at 10:oo a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 25, 2023, at 10:oo a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time Masterwork Research: Shiny Shaymin debuts as a result of a ticketed Masterwork Research, which will be more difficult to complete than the in-person version.

Shiny Shaymin debuts as a result of a ticketed Masterwork Research, which will be more difficult to complete than the in-person version. New Shiny Pokémon: Shiny Shaymin, Shiny Carnivine, Shiny Chatot, Shiny Pachirisu, Shiny Chingling, Shiny Stunky.

Shiny Shaymin, Shiny Carnivine, Shiny Chatot, Shiny Pachirisu, Shiny Chingling, Shiny Stunky. Shiny availability: All featured Pokémon can be Shiny except the Tier Three Raid bosses.

All featured Pokémon can be Shiny except the Tier Three Raid bosses. Wild Spawns: Bustling Boardwalk Habitat: Pikachu wearing Dawn or Lucat hats, Magnemite, Porygon, Ralts, Piplup, Starly, Bidoof, Trash Cloak Burmy, Buizel, East Sea Shellos, West Sea Shellos, Drifloon, Finneon, Glameow. Ancient Grove Habitat: Tangela, Eevee, Misdreavus, Nosepass, Turtwig, Kricketot, Plant Cloak Burmy, Bidoof, Cherubi, Bronzor, Combee Toxic Digs Habitat: Pikachu wearing a Dawn or Lucas Hat, Aipom, Yanma, Gligar, Duskull, Shinx, Cranidos, Sand Cloak Burmy, Stunky, Gible, Hippopotas, Skorupi, Croagunk, Shieldon. Geothermal Lagoon Habitat: Lickitung, Rhyhorn, Magmar, Weevee, Togetic, Murkrow, Swinub, Snorunt, Chimchar, Buneary, Snover. Incense spawns: S, I, N, O, H Unown

Eggs : 2KM: Budew, Chingling, Bonsly, Mime Jr, Happiny, Munchlax, Riolu, Mantyke 5KM: Stunky, Gible 10KM: Chatot, Carnivine, Pachirisu

: Raids: Tier One: Turtwig, Piplup, Chimchar Tier Three: Empoleon, Infernape, Torterra Tier Five: Dialga, Palkia

Event bonus: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. Up to 6 Special Trades daily 1/2 Stardust cost for trades Pick between a Diamond or Pearl badge for certain rewards and bonuses.

Special Research: Team GO Rocket will feature in a mysterious Special Research story.

