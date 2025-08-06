Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, dialga, palkia, pokemon

Origin Forme Palkia & Dialga Return in Pokémon GO Raid Day

Adventure Effects are back, as Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga return to Pokémon GO for a Shiny-boosted Raid Day.

Origin Forme Palkia & Origin Forme Dialga return to Pokémon GO with boosted Shiny rates during a new Raid Day event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Raid Feature: Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga return to Raids. Both can be Shiny. Raid Days feature an extremely boosted Shiny rate of (historically) one in ten. During this event, each of these species will have their featured attacks: Roar of Time for Origin Forme Dialga, and Spacial Rend for Origin Forme Palkia. Each of these attacks has an Adventure Effect. These attacks with Adventure Effects cannot be learned with any TM. Read the official copy below to learn about what these Adventure Effects can do outside of battle. Adventure Effect: Roar of Time: Trainers who encounter and defeat Origin Forme Dialga in a Raid Battle have a chance to catch one that knows the Charged Attack Roar of Time.* Trainers can activate Roar of Time's Adventure Effect by using 5,000 Stardust and 5 Dialga Candy, distorting time for six minutes and pausing the timer of the following items: Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces. You can extend the timer for Roar of Time's Adventure Effect in six-minute increments by using more Stardust and Dialga Candy. The timer can be extended up to two hours each time you tap Use, and you can tap Use again to add more time—up to 24 hours total! Once Roar of Time ends, the timer on any active items will continue to count down. Roar of Time cannot be active at the same time as any other Adventure Effect. Adventure Effect: Spacial Rend: Trainers who encounter and defeat Origin Forme Palkia in a Raid Battle have a chance to catch one that knows the Charged Attack Spacial Rend.* Trainers can activate Spacial Rend's Adventure Effect by using 5,000 Stardust and 5 Palkia Candy, distorting space for 10 minutes and allowing for encounters with wild Pokémon at an increased distance. You can extend the timer for Spacial Rend's Adventure Effect in 10-minute increments by using more Stardust and Palkia Candy. The timer can be extended up to two hours each time you tap Use, and you can tap Use again to add more time—up to 24 hours total! Once Spacial Rend ends, Trainers will only encounter wild Pokémon within normal distance limits. Spacial Rend cannot be active at the same time as any other Adventure Effect.

Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga return to Raids. Both can be Shiny. Raid Days feature an extremely boosted Shiny rate of (historically) one in ten. During this event, each of these species will have their featured attacks: Roar of Time for Origin Forme Dialga, and Spacial Rend for Origin Forme Palkia. Each of these attacks has an Adventure Effect. These attacks with Adventure Effects cannot be learned with any TM. Read the official copy below to learn about what these Adventure Effects can do outside of battle. Event bonuses: Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Saturday, August 9, at 2:00 p.m. to Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT. Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six). Increased chance of encountering Shiny Dialga and Palkia in their Origin Formes from raids. 1.5× XP from Raid Battles Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles for Trainers level 31 and up

Event Ticket: A $4.99 USD ticked will be available in the in-game shop. It offers: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14) One Rare Candy XL awarded for catching Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia for Trainers level 31 and up 3× XP from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic notes: "These bonuses will be effective on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

A $4.99 USD ticked will be available in the in-game shop. It offers:

