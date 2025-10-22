Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: giratina, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Origin Giratina Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Origin Giratina returns to Five-Star Raids this October in Pokémon GO. Defeat it with one other player using these top counters and attacks.

Article Summary Origin Forme Giratina is back in October Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids with Shiny potential.

Top counters include Eternatus, Mega Rayquaza, Mega Garchomp, and Shadow Tyranitar.

Duo possible with high-level teams; four or more trainers recommended for most players.

100% IV CP is 2105 (normal) or 2631 (boosted); Shiny odds are about 1 in 20 per raid.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continue this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the second month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Deoxys (including Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed Formes), Genesect (including standard, Douse, and Shock Drives), and Giratina (including Origin and Altered Formes). Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, Mega Swampert, Mega Mawile, Mega Salamence, Mega Gengar, Mega Sableye, Mega Absol, Mega Banette, and more. We will also see the debut of two Mega forms in Raid Days, including Metagross and an as-of-yet unannounced arrival. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Origin Giratina, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Origin Giratina Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Origin Giratina counters as such:

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Origin Giratina with efficiency.

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Regidrago: Dragon Breath, Dragon Energy

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Play Rough

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Origin Giratina can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Origin Forme Giratina will have a CP of 2105 in normal weather conditions and 2631 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

