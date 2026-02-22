Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: palkia, pokemon, Road to Kalos
Origin Palkia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos
Pokémon GO will feature iconic Legendary species in Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event, including Origin Forme Palkia.
The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Origin Forme Palkia, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Origin Forme Palkia Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Origin Forme Palkia counters as such:
- Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time
- Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Origin Forme Palkia with efficiency.
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Regidrago: Dragon Breath, Dragon Energy
- Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Play Rough
- Regigigas: Dragon-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip
- Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Origin Forme Palkia can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Origin Forme Palkia will have a CP of 2367 in normal weather conditions and 2958 in boosted conditions.
Road to Kalos Background
Trainers will have a chance of catching Legendaries with a Road to Kalos background exclusive to this event. Be sure to check your Pokémon after you catch it!
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.