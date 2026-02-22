Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: palkia, pokemon, Road to Kalos

Origin Palkia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO will feature iconic Legendary species in Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event, including Origin Forme Palkia.

Article Summary Origin Forme Palkia stars in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event this season.

Discover the best counters like Mega Rayquaza and Eternatus to defeat Origin Forme Palkia efficiently.

Shiny odds for Origin Palkia are about 1 in 20, with 100% IV CPs of 2367 (normal) and 2958 (boosted).

Catch Legendaries with exclusive Road to Kalos backgrounds—power up your team and raid for rewards!

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Origin Forme Palkia, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Origin Forme Palkia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Origin Forme Palkia counters as such:

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Origin Forme Palkia with efficiency.

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Regidrago: Dragon Breath, Dragon Energy

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Play Rough

Regigigas: Dragon-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Origin Forme Palkia can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Origin Forme Palkia will have a CP of 2367 in normal weather conditions and 2958 in boosted conditions.

Road to Kalos Background

Trainers will have a chance of catching Legendaries with a Road to Kalos background exclusive to this event. Be sure to check your Pokémon after you catch it!

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!