Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: cyan worlds, Riven

Original Riven Creative Team Reunite To Talk About The Game

Check out the latest video for the upcoming modern version of Riven, as the original creative team have reunited for a chat.

Article Summary Original Riven team reunites to discuss the game's creation for a modern release.

Robyn Miller contributes a new music track for the updated version of Riven.

New Riven release to feature immersive graphics and intricate puzzles in 3D.

Available soon on PC, VR, Steam, and GOG for both newcomers and returning fans.

As part of the modernized version of Riven being released for PC and VR this year, Cyan Worlds managed to reunite the original creative team to discuss the game. In the latest of two videos, we see Rand Miller, Robyn Miller, and Richard Vander Wende chat about the game for the first time since they originally released it in a special roundtable conversation where they discuss making it. On top of that, we also have a new piece of music by Robyn Miller, which you can check out below, as they contributed a new track to the game. Enjoy the chat as we're still patiently waiting for a release date, as it will arrive for Steam, GOG, and VR platforms.

Riven

"Thank God you've returned… I need your help." With these words, Atrus asks you to undertake a perilous mission where your success is far from assured. Travel to Riven, a mysterious island-filled land on the verge of collapse, to rescue Atrus' wife, Catherine. She is being held captive by Gehn, Atrus' father and the self-declared overlord of Riven. Explore Riven, solve puzzles to reveal its mysteries, find Catherine, and make your escape.

Intricate Storytelling and Mind-Bending Puzzles: Challenge your intellect with Riven's cunning puzzles woven through its narrative, offering a unique experience that unfolds as you delve deeper into the enigmatic world. You'll uncover a story of intrigue, betrayal, and a civilization teetering on the brink of collapse as you unlock the secrets of Riven.

Challenge your intellect with Riven's cunning puzzles woven through its narrative, offering a unique experience that unfolds as you delve deeper into the enigmatic world. You'll uncover a story of intrigue, betrayal, and a civilization teetering on the brink of collapse as you unlock the secrets of Riven. Immersive Environments and Stunning Graphics: Riven takes you on a journey through a world filled with surreal islands, each meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail. From dense, lush jungles to awe-inspiring caverns, every corner will immerse you in an otherworldly adventure as you explore your surroundings and figure out where Catherine is- and how to escape.

takes you on a journey through a world filled with surreal islands, each meticulously crafted with unparalleled attention to detail. From dense, lush jungles to awe-inspiring caverns, every corner will immerse you in an otherworldly adventure as you explore your surroundings and figure out where Catherine is- and how to escape. An Expanded World To Explore: Created by legendary indie developer Cyan Worlds, and based on the award-winning original release from 1997, Riven expands its epic narrative beyond both Myst AND the original edition of Riven . Encounter an immersive and visually stunning world, and discover intricate puzzles that will captivate newcomers as well as reveal new mysteries to uncover for long-time fans.

Created by legendary indie developer Cyan Worlds, and based on the award-winning original release from 1997, expands its epic narrative beyond both AND the original edition of . Encounter an immersive and visually stunning world, and discover intricate puzzles that will captivate newcomers as well as reveal new mysteries to uncover for long-time fans. Fully Re-imagined Gaming Experience: Experience Riven like never before- with free movement through a real-time 3D environment. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer returning to rediscover the magic you felt the first time you visited Riven or a newcomer eager to explore Riven's mysteries for the first time, this brand-new, re-imagined, and expanded edition of Riven offers a deeper story, new captivating visuals, and a gaming experience that stays true to the original while also expanding Riven's world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!