Orten Was The Case To Launch Closed Beta Period

Indie developer and publisher Woodhill Interactive announced that their new game Orten Was The Case will be getting a closed beta. The team will be giving players a chance to test it out and give the gameplay a real run through the wringer, while also giving the team behind the game feedback as to what works and what needs improvement. If you want to take part in the beta, you'll need to sign up at the game's Steam page at the link above, as testing will kick off on November 11th.

Orten Was The Case is a single-player, lore-driven, detective/puzzle adventure game with a time-loop mechanic and is the brainchild of smash hit It Takes Two's lead animator, Oskar Thuresson. Thuresson also contributed to the teams behind Brothers and A Way Out. Orten Was The Case draws influences from Thuresson's upbringing in the suburbs of Stockholm, and prominently features local settings and graffiti culture in its striking art style.

You will be controlling Ziggy, a simple guy in his early teens with no high-flying ambitions whatsoever. He wakes up after a blackout, seemingly clueless about what has happened. Soon he will discover he's stuck in a time loop. What did the miners in the Gravel Pit uncover that day 40 years ago? Who are the Midnight Council? Can you break free from the time loop, and why are you stuck in it in the first place? Make your way down the deepest caves and tunnels below Orten, and not only answers will await you. Happenings and events unfold in real-time. NPCs living their life and doing what they do; each loop is the same. Unless you can change the outcome of things. Solve puzzles, find hidden passages, collect clues and talk to the inhabitants of Orten. Someone or something must have the answers needed to break free from the loop.