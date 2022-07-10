ORX Will Be Released For PC In Late August

Critical Reflex revealed they will officially be releasing their upcoming tower defense game ORX will be coming to PC in late August. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this particular one was developed by johnbell as they mixed up games such as Carcassonne with deck building to make what feels like a truly unique game. This one will throw you into the middle of a dark fantasy setting where you'll have to fight against hordes of ruthless enemies, all while attempting to grow your kingdom. We got the details below along with the trailer for you to enjoy as it will drop onto Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 30th.

With over 300 cards to play, ORX invites strategy gamers to take a seat and try their hand at building a thriving kingdom against the odds. Build roads, fortifications and assemble troops to survive the onslaught! With 9 different clans to take down, each with 7 enemy types featuring different behaviour patterns and attack styles, players will need every card in their arsenal to consistently remain victorious. The game has been hand-crafted to be an experience that evolves with the player – from an elemental system that affects both players, structures and enemies, to an event system that offers hard choices to players that will affect their gameplay, ORX is set to be a strategy experience unlike any other. Progress, conquer, and save your strength before the next wave, all in the accompaniment of an adaptive soundtrack, created by Nicolas de Ferran . The power is in your deck – Manage your gold wisely as you earn it over time to build Farms, Villages and other locations – some of which can be scouted out for Vaults which contain almighty rewards

– Manage your gold wisely as you earn it over time to build Farms, Villages and other locations – some of which can be scouted out for Vaults which contain almighty rewards Play 2 different factions on launch – Each with their own set of unique cards! Go head to head against your enemies controlling either the Dune Reavers or Rune Wardens. The Rune Wardens are made for players who are steadfast warriors. While the Dune Reavers suit flexible strategy gamers who embody the motto: "the best defence is a good offence".

Each with their own set of unique cards! Go head to head against your enemies controlling either the Dune Reavers or Rune Wardens. The Rune Wardens are made for players who are steadfast warriors. While the Dune Reavers suit flexible strategy gamers who embody the motto: "the best defence is a good offence". 4 hard hitting bosses to conquer – Take down the biggest and baddest as you conquer and build a land ravaged by war. Each boss will test you in unique and challenging ways!

– Take down the biggest and baddest as you conquer and build a land ravaged by war. Each boss will test you in unique and challenging ways! Progression system – While you get stronger and smarter, your enemies will as well – bringing new types of warriors and game modes to the playing field.

– While you get stronger and smarter, your enemies will as well – bringing new types of warriors and game modes to the playing field. Rogue-like style campaign – Four acts, featuring four different biomes and sub-biomes, with day and night season cycles!

Four acts, featuring four different biomes and sub-biomes, with day and night season cycles! Face over 30 different enemies – Be ready to adapt your tactics as you clash with fiends ranging from grunts to ORX Heroes, each armed with different skills to try and take you down

Be ready to adapt your tactics as you clash with fiends ranging from grunts to ORX Heroes, each armed with different skills to try and take you down Advanced difficulty modes – Conquered the Campaign? Test your might and take it to the next level in an even more challenging setting – test yourself and leap from Classic mode to Ironman or Hard mode!

Conquered the Campaign? Test your might and take it to the next level in an even more challenging setting – test yourself and leap from Classic mode to Ironman or Hard mode! Share your stats – With your statistics and scores readily available for your to share, you can compare your final base with other players