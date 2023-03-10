Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Tropius Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan is just a day away from releasing Triplet Beat, so the Secret Rares are now leaking including this Tropius card.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving today, March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring new Paldean species from Triplet Beat.

Art Rare revealed! Tropius, a cross between a leaf and a brontosaurus, gets an Art Rare in Triplet Beat by… well, the art credit is abysmally blurry here, so we don't quite know yet at this stage of the leaks. It appears that it could be Jerky, who Bulbapedia is suggesting may be behind this card. Looking at Jerky's art credits and the style of this card, that could well be correct. Jerky first contributed to the Pokémon TCG with Crown Zenith, where they drew Lumineon V Special Illustration Rare. Ever since that first credit, we've seen more Jerky with a Medicham in Scarlet ex, Shuppet in Violet ex, and a Buizel in Triplet Beat.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.