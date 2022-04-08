Out Of The Park Baseball 23 Releases New Features Trailer

Out Of The Park Baseball 23 has revealed all of the new features coming to the game today as we got a brand new trailer prior to release. Com2uS and OOTP Developments showed off all of the new additions they have included in this game, as you're getting some cool improvements over the previous incarnations. Including a new stats system that gives you accurate numbers for everything you're doing, a new club management system, upgraded online leagues, better help for first-time players, and more. You can check out the trailer below along with notes from the team of what's been added as the game will drop on April 22nd.

For an added level of personalization, players can now create alternate uniforms for their favorite teams, with limitless cap, jersey, and pant design options for specific days of the week and special events. Additionally, players can customize their gameplay experience even further with all new ways to play (see below).

OOTP 23 offers a variety of play options to change throughout the season. New support has been added for tie-games (only spring games, flexible inning limits), regional draft tournaments, double elimination playoff options, customizable round-robin configurations, and tournament-style scheduling for multi-game series. Additionally, the game's popular Live Starts feature now includes Full Minors from Low-A all the way through AAA for each organization whenever players Live Start from any day of the entire 2022 season. Upgraded Online Leagues: Players will find more ways to interact with the OOTP community online, a new "waypoints' system that allows online league Commissioners to mark customized simulation dates, and a new "limited power" Commissioner option expands the ability for multiple people to help run online leagues.