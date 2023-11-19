Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Outcast - A New Beginning

Outcast – A New Beginning Releases New Combat Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Outcast - A New Beginning, as THQ Nordic shows off the combat the game has to offer you.

Article Summary THQ Nordic unveils combat-focused trailer for 'Outcast - A New Beginning'.

Game offers over 9000 gun module combinations for diverse combat styles.

Discover unique Talan Powers by aiding villages throughout the game.

Join Cutter Slade in guerrilla warfare within a freshly reimagined Adelpha.

THQ Nordic dropped a new trailer this past week for their game Outcast – A New Beginning, showing off more of the combat in the game. The video shows off all of the weapons you'll have to work with, as well as a bit of gameplay footage as you get to see them in action for about two minutes. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom, along with dev notes on the weapons you'll be playing with, as we're still waiting to find out when the game will be released.

Outcast Weapons

Modular Gun: Throughout the game, you'll find more than 30 different weapon modules that change the behavior of your gun. Combine modules to try different combat styles! With 24 different modules (8 are doubled) and up to 6 weapon slots, the number of combinations is massive. Spoiler: it's over 9000! If we consider all possible options, we're talking 906.192 combinations – feel free to do the math.

Use your shield to defend yourself – or to attack! It works both as an offensive and defensive weapon. Jetpack: Your jetpack allows you to travel quickly but also aids in combat. Upgrade it as you progress through the game!

Your jetpack allows you to travel quickly but also aids in combat. Upgrade it as you progress through the game! Talan Powers: You'll acquire helpful abilities by finishing a village quest – like anti-gravity powers or flying creatures dropping bombs on enemies. Those powers are a part of the natural ecosystem of Adelpha. But keep in mind: The better the job you do in helping those villages, the stronger your powers will be.

Weapon upgrades, aliens, and monsters (who can also be predators) – you will find all of this in Appeal Studio's and THQ Nordic's upcoming open-world action-adventure Outcast – A New Beginning! Play as Cutter Slade, ex-Navy SEAL, and gain the trust of the local Talans. Engage in guerilla warfare, such as destroying enemy ammo convoys to weaken bases and freely choosing where to launch the next attack, shaping the success of the Talan uprising. The stakes are high, though; Cutter Slade brings dry humor to the forefront, adding a touch of wit to the intense storyline. Rediscover the awe-inspiring game world reminiscent of the beloved Outcast 1 while offering something totally fresh and accessible for newcomers. Every corner is brimming with wonders and surprises!

