Over The Top: WWI Launches New Week-Long Playtest

Over The Top: WWI has launched a brand-new playtest for Steam, bringing in several improvements you can try out for the next week

Article Summary Over The Top: WWI launches a new week-long playtest on Steam during Wargames Fest, April 28-May 5.

Experience massive 100 v 100 multiplayer battles with fully destructible World War I environments.

Jump into unique singleplayer modes with up to 200 bots and an extensive arsenal of 50+ weapons.

Shape authentic battlefields, dig trenches, and create your own maps with the in-game map editor.

Indie game developer and publisher Flying Squirrel Entertainment has launched a new major playtest for their game, Over The Top: WWI. The new playtest is available today on Steam as part of one of the platforms random weekly events, this one being called Wargames Fest. For a solid week (April 28-May 5) you can sign up for and play the game as the devs work out the kinks and show off new content in the process. You can see what's to come in the latest trailer above.

Over The Top: WWI

Over The Top: WWI brings brutal third-person 100 v 100 multiplayer and single player combat set in the muddy fields of the First World War, presenting players with the opportunity to re-fight the Great War as either the Central Powers or the Triple Entente.

Fight in Massive Battles: Take part in massive multi- or single-player battles with up to 200 players or bots simultaneously fighting each other on the same battlefield, in a completely destructible and realistic first World War combat environment.

Take part in massive multi- or single-player battles with up to 200 players or bots simultaneously fighting each other on the same battlefield, in a completely destructible and realistic first World War combat environment. Unique Singleplayer Modes: Jump into the action in "Instant Battle" mode and take part in large-scale confrontations featuring up to 200 bots.

Jump into the action in "Instant Battle" mode and take part in large-scale confrontations featuring up to 200 bots. Large Weapon Selection: With more than 50 unique weapons, 6 different types of armored vehicles and 10 different Artillery pieces, you have plenty of options to choose from.

With more than 50 unique weapons, 6 different types of armored vehicles and 10 different Artillery pieces, you have plenty of options to choose from. Dynamic Terrain: Help your Team defend against the onslaught of enemy troops by digging defensive trenches and shape the battlefield as you see fit. Artillery shells, hand-grenades and rifle-grenades will create realistic craters in the ground. Shovels and pickaxes can be used to dig trenches.

Help your Team defend against the onslaught of enemy troops by digging defensive trenches and shape the battlefield as you see fit. Artillery shells, hand-grenades and rifle-grenades will create realistic craters in the ground. Shovels and pickaxes can be used to dig trenches. Authentic Battlefields: Fight on one of the 9 beautifully hand-crafted maps, inspired by real-world places and battlefields, or play on a randomly generated map, providing a different combat environment each time.

Fight on one of the 9 beautifully hand-crafted maps, inspired by real-world places and battlefields, or play on a randomly generated map, providing a different combat environment each time. In-Game Map Editor: Create your own maps with the easy to use, but yet very powerful Map Editor included in Over The Top: WWI.

