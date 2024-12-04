Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flying Squirrel Entertainment, Over The Top: WWI

Over The Top: WWI Releases New Playtest To Cap Off 2024

Flying Squirrel Entertainment has released another playtest for Over The Top: WWI with all-new content to finish off the year

Article Summary Experience intense 100 v 100 battles in Over The Top: WWI's final 2024 playtest from Flying Squirrel Entertainment.

Fight as the Central Powers or Triple Entente in real-time combat with a vast arsenal from rifles to tanks.

Participate in 200-player battles with realistic WWI settings in single or multiplayer modes.

Create custom scenarios in "Build a Battle" or dive into "Instant Battle" for AI-filled action.

Indie game developer and publisher Flying Squirrel Entertainment has launched another playtest for Over The Top: WWI, marking the last one for 2024. The test started today and will run until 4am ET on December 9, 2024, providing you with new content to try out as they continue to work on the game. This is a chance for you to really dive into 100 v 100 combat on one of the bloodiest wars ever seen by mankind. Enjoy the latest trailer above as well before trying out the new playtest on Steam.

Over The Top: WWI

Over The Top: WWI brings brutal real-time third- and first-person multiplayer and single-player combat set in the muddy fields of the First World War, presenting players with the opportunity to re-fight the Great War as either the Central Powers or the Triple Entente. Step onto the front lines and claim every weapon and vehicle in sight as your own. Whether you choose to confront the Germans head-on or overpower the British resistance, the choice is yours. Arm yourself with a diverse arsenal, including rifles, artillery, and even tanks, as you navigate the mud-soaked battlefields of the Great War. Will you face the enemy alone in single-player or lead a powerful army into the fray in the included multiplayer mode? The decision is yours to make on these historic battlegrounds.

Take part in massive multi- or single-player battles with up to 200 players or bots simultaneously fighting each other on the same battlefield in a completely destructible and realistic First World War combat environment. Over The Top: WWI offers two unique single-player modes: "Instant Battle" and "Build a Battle." Jump into the action in "Instant Battle" mode and take part in large-scale confrontations featuring up to 200 bots. In "Build a Battle" mode, you can customize your own battle scenarios by placing Soldiers, Cannons, Machine Guns, and Tanks on each side, then watch the chaos unfold as they clash in battle.

