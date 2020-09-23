Overcrowd: A Commute 'Em Up Will Be Released In October

SquarePlay Games revealed this week that Overcrowd: A Commute 'Em Up will be leaving Early Access on Steam in October. The game has actually been in development for five years as you will manage their take on a busy subway station. You'll be in control of everything from fares to kiosks to vending machines and ATMs to the food court. You'll even help with he layout of the station to help people get to where they need to go in a timely manner without getting completely lost. Or hey, let them get lost, its your station and you can manage it however you see fit. Well, as long as you're meeting tasks and objectives, you let those go ans you'll just be stuck running the same station for years. So you'll know what it's like to really work in public transit. We kid, but the game and the artwork for it really looks awesome. You can technically play part of the game now on Steam, but it will be fully available on October 6th, 2020.

Design and build the most efficient metro stations known to man! Excavate. Expand. Set staff priorities. And manage the commuter flow. Overcrowd is a 2.5D management sim set below the bustling city of Lubdon Town. In Overcrowd, players design and build metro stations across a series of procedurally generated maps, unlocking tech, hiring staff and directing the commuter hordes to their destination. Set beneath the fictional city of Lubdon Town, pickpockets, gastric flu, vandals and more are all in a day's work. The game features a deep, systems-based simulation encompassing refuse, power and heat management, crowd control, an extensive technology tree, an economy and an RPG-like staff levelling system.