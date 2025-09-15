Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brimstone Games, Maximum Entertainment, Overthrown

Overthrown Confirmed For Full Release in Mid-Octobner

After bring in Early Access for the past nine months, Overthrown has been given a proper release date, as it will arrive next month

Article Summary Overthrown leaves Early Access with a full release confirmed for mid-October 2024 on Steam.

Play as a Monarch wielding a magical, soul-stealing crown to build and defend your kingdom.

Gather resources, construct buildings, and manage citizens to create a thriving realm.

Face off against mutants, bandits, and rival players in up to six-player online co-op gameplay.

Developer Brimstone Games and publisher Maximum Entertainment have confirmed the full release date for the game Overthrown. The game has been in Early Access on Steam since early December, receiving a few updates here and there, building to the final version of the game. Now we have confirmation that Version 1.0 will be released on October 16 for PC, PS5, and XSX|S. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

Overthrown

You play as a Monarch in possession of an ancient soul-stealing crown with magical abilities. With its power, establish a kingdom in a perilous wilderness and defend it from mutants and bandits roaming the land. Build, gather resources, farm the land, and more to turn your fledgling realm into a commanding, self-sustaining kingdom. As your fame grows, more will flock to your banner – but so will those who have come to overthrow you, including your friends in up to six-player co-op. Construct a kingdom from scratch and transform the wilderness into a developed community. Decide which buildings go where, and then manage your citizens to automate everything from there! Don't like where you placed something? Just pick it up and toss it somewhere else!

Throw whole trees at the sawmill to make planks or run through the forest carrying your sawmill to absorb trees along the way! Resource gathering is fun and easy thanks to your crown's power. Or maybe you have too many enemies around. Pick up monster nests and place them near bandit camps to have them fight each other instead (and obtain free loot!). Villagers being eaten by mutants? Run across a lake at 100 km/h to rescue them in time! Being shot at by outlaws up in the hills? Spin-attack so fast that you take off like a helicopter and descend on them from the skies! Manage resources and stockpile enough food to last the winter. Guard your farmlands (and peasants) from hungry mutants while waiting for your crops to grow. Keep polluting workshops away or see the land turn barren. Ultimately, keep your people happy or see them desert you for the outlaws.

