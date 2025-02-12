Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Holds New Spotlight Video About New Era

Blizzard Entertainment has announced several new changes coming to Overwatch 2, including trhe return of 6-v-6 and loot boxes

Article Summary Blizzard revives 6-v-6 format and controversial loot boxes in Overwatch 2.

New Perks in Season 15 offer hero-specific strategic gameplay enhancements.

Upcoming Stadium mode redefines hero combat with unique abilities and perspectives.

New heroes Freja and Aqua add diversity and dynamic gameplay to Overwatch 2.

Blizzard Entertainment held a special Overwatch 2 Spotlight, in which they revealed a new era for the game, both beneficial and controversial. The team confirmed the addition of Perks to the game, which will enhance your particular heroes in different ways, however best you decide to use them. A new mode will be coming to the game soon called Stadium, which they're boasting as one of the biggest modes they ever made. A new hero, Freja, will be coming to Season 15, equipped with a crossbow. It looks like 6-v-6 will be making a comeback on a permanent basis for those who loved the original format. But by far, the most controversial of the new additions will be the return of loot boxes, which a lot of fans were happy to see go away, although the store hasn't been that great of a replacement. We have dev notes from their latest blog below, as well as the full video above.

Overwatch 2 – A New Era

Perks: Redefining Gameplay

Coming when Season 15 launches on February 18 is a significant innovation to core gameplay of Overwatch: Perks! These hero-specific bonuses level up gameplay, allowing you to customize your strategies like never before. You will be able to choose from different upgrades to your hero's kit, creating new options to either cement your team's victory or to turn the tide away from a potential defeat. Throughout the match, you'll level up your hero two times. The first level-up is a choice between two minor Perks that are lighter upgrades, such as small passives or cooldown reductions. For example, Torbjorn will have the choice between his Forge Hammer restoring the armor health of your teammates, or refilling Rivet Gun's ammo when activating Overload.

Major Perks are gameplay-shifting changes and redefining what your hero is capable of. Torbjorn will be able to choose from anchoring your turret to walls and ceilings or a more powerful level 3 turret. Both options give you new strategies to dominate the match. The Overwatch 2 Spotlight showcases even more examples of how Perks will be changing the very core of how you approach Overwatch 2 when they become available in both Competitive and Quick Play, starting in Season 15. We'll have even more details in the coming days, so stay tuned!

Stadium: The Ultimate Battleground

Launching in Season 16 in April, Stadium is the biggest game mode we've ever made. In fact, this is more than just a game mode, it is an entirely new way to experience Overwatch. In Stadium's best-of-7 system, you'll earn in-game Stadium coins each round to unlock and customize abilities for your heroes. These powerful upgrades will be able to alter your survivability and damage while even completely revamping your hero's abilities. Stadium is packed with transformative powers and strategic encounters that enhance the hero fantasy beyond anything we've released, focused on letting you play how you want.

Reinhardt flying through the air to charge behind the enemy line before unleashing a lava-spreading Firestrike. Soldier:76 buffing attack speed of allies standing within Biotic Field. A triple kunai throwing Kiriko that can teleport to enemies. Or a battle Mercy that not only can clear the battlefield of enemies, but has a shield to protect fallen allies while being resurrected. All of that (and more) are possible in Stadium! Beyond amazing new abilities that come together in the ultimate Hero builds, Stadium also includes the option to choose how you play in either first-person or an entirely new third-person perspective. In third-person, you will be able to see more of the battlefield and the direct impact your upgraded abilities (and those of your teammates and enemies) have in action, such as the lava trail left behind your D.Va mech while you fly through a map.

To help you navigate all of these new features, Stadium offers a revamped user interface, intuitive icons, and incredible visual effects. You'll be able to seamlessly review, buy, and sell your mods, as well as see the builds on the opposing team to maximize your strategy round to round. There will be at least 14 core heroes when Stadium launches with Season 16. Over time, we'll add more heroes, new maps, and modes, all while reviewing your feedback to help ensure the best evolution of Stadium. Stay tuned, as we will reveal more details over the coming months!

New Overwatch 2 Heroes

Welcome Freja, the newest addition to the Overwatch 2 roster! A former search and rescue operative turned bounty hunter, Freja brings a new dynamic to the game with her explosive crossbow and unique abilities. You can expect a challenging and rewarding experience, as she requires precision and a steady aim to master. Unload a flurry of rapid-fire bolts with her Revdraw Crossbow to keep the pressure on your enemies. Slow it down with Take Aim to line up the perfect shot and fire a high-speed explosive bolt that'll turn targets into fireworks. Quick Dash in any direction to reload your explosive bolt and leave your enemies in the dust. Launch yourself sky-high with an Updraft of wind. Catch those rooftop campers or get a bird's-eye view before you strike. And finally, snag an enemy with an explosive Bola Shot.

Wrap them up and pull in their unlucky teammates for the ultimate combo play. Freja will join Overwatch 2 in Season 16, but you'll get a taste of her kit during a free trial weekend later in Season 15. More details on that trial will be announced later. After Freja comes Hero 44, currently codenamed Aqua. Aqua is a Chinese hero, wielding water-based abilities that can manipulate the battlefield with an innovative playstyle. We'll reveal more details on Aqua ahead of his release in Season 18.

Season 15: A New Competitive Year

Season 15 launches on February 18, and with it, the start of the 2025 Competitive Season! This season will feature a ranked reset, and new competitive Galactic Weapons designed to give players the power of the stars, competitive rank Weapon Charms, and new Player Portraits, all allowing you to display your skills in and out of matches. After Season 15 kicks off, you will be able to take part in a new 6v6 competitive queue as well as Overwatch Classic: GOATS, one of the most notorious and memorable periods from Overwatch's history.

Season 15 also features the return of loot boxes. You will be able to earn a variety of cosmetics when collecting loot boxes. They will be available from weekly and event rewards, as well as earning 1 Legendary Loot box in the Free Battle Pass, and an additional 2 Legendary Loot boxes in the Premium Battle Pass. When opening loot boxes, we want to be transparent in your chances of getting various types of cosmetics. In addition to the below drop rates, to ensure you always have a chance to receive some truly great items, we are guaranteeing that a Rare or better item will drop in every single box, with an Epic item within five consecutive boxes and a Legendary item within twenty consecutive boxes.

