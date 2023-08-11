Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: overwatch, Overwatch 2: Invasion

Overwatch 2: Invasion Has Finally Officially Launched

It's been a long time coming, but the content promised for Overwatch 2 has finally arrived in the form of an Invasion, available now.

Blizzard Entertainment has finally launched the long-awaited content that was promised for Overwatch 2 as the Invasion has begun. Clear back at BlizzCon 2019, we played the first of what would be the Invasion storyline, in which you and your teammates take on the roles of the team to play out missions and tell the story of Null Sector trying to take over Earth again. Nearly four years later, we finally have it! This latest update, which launched on August 10th, brings about new Invasion Story Missions, the new Peruvian support hero Illari, two huge maps in the new Flashpoint PvP mode, and a lot more through the seasonal pass. We got more details for you below, along with the latest trailers, before you go check it all out for yourself.

Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions: Players will travel to Rio, Toronto, and Gothenburg as they explore the beginning of the story of Overwatch 2. Featuring all-new cinematics and hundreds of new voice lines, players can explore the start of the Overwatch 2 storyline with friends.

Players will travel to Rio, Toronto, and Gothenburg as they explore the beginning of the story of Overwatch 2. Featuring all-new cinematics and hundreds of new voice lines, players can explore the start of the Overwatch 2 storyline with friends. New Support hero, Illari: The 38th hero to join the game's roster, Illari is Overwatch's first Peruvian hero. Drawing her power from the sun, her medium- and long-range abilities allow her to both heal and harm as she sees fit.

The 38th hero to join the game's roster, Illari is Overwatch's first Peruvian hero. Drawing her power from the sun, her medium- and long-range abilities allow her to both heal and harm as she sees fit. New PvP mode, Flashpoint : Two new maps enter the PvP rotation with Flashpoint—Suravasa and New Junk City! Players will fight for capture points in this non-linear PvP map experience, testing team coordination and creativity in brand-new ways across Overwatch 2's largest PvP maps ever.

: Two new maps enter the PvP rotation with Flashpoint—Suravasa and New Junk City! Players will fight for capture points in this non-linear PvP map experience, testing team coordination and creativity in brand-new ways across Overwatch 2's largest PvP maps ever. Underworld co-op mission: Join your friends in a limited-time Event mission that takes place in a previously unexplored area of King's Row and face-off against new enemies from Null Sector. Weekly modifiers will be applied, giving players new challenges all season long!

Join your friends in a limited-time Event mission that takes place in a previously unexplored area of King's Row and face-off against new enemies from Null Sector. Weekly modifiers will be applied, giving players new challenges all season long! New Hero Progression System: Gain experience with your favorite heroes and progress your overall player level to earn unique Name Cards and other rewards. The new progression system tracks and displays players' gameplay style and progress for each of the game's 38 heroes through an all-new interface.

