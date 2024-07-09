Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch, transformers

Overwatch 2 Launches New Transformers Collaboration

The characters of Overwatch 2 will become more than meets the eye, as a new collaboration with the Transformers is now live.

Blizzard Entertainment and Hasbro have come together for a new collaboration as Overwatch 2 will transform and roll out with the Transformers. Not every character is getting the treatment, but some of the fun and important ones are, such as Bastion becoming a version of Bumblebee or Reinhardt as Optimus Prime. We have more info about the collaboration below, as well as a couple of pieces from an Xbox Wire interview with Blizzard Korea Studio's Bobby Kim, plus two of the trailers released for the collab, as it's now live in the game.

Overwatch 2 x Transformers

Gear up with new Transformers-themed skins and join legendary Autobots and Decepticons as they bring their epic battle into Overwatch. Transform your gameplay experience with these exciting skins, dive into themed events, and collect exclusive Transformers-inspired rewards. Here's just some of what players can look forward to:

Optimus Prime x Reinhardt : Reinhardt transforms into the Autobots' leader, Optimus Prime, combining the character's iconic red and blue with Reinhardt's bold, knightly presence.

: Reinhardt transforms into the Autobots' leader, Optimus Prime, combining the character's iconic red and blue with Reinhardt's bold, knightly presence. Bumblebee x Bastion : Bastion's new Bumblebee-themed skin adds a vibrant yellow and black design, perfectly capturing the spirit of the quick and versatile Autobot.

: Bastion's new Bumblebee-themed skin adds a vibrant yellow and black design, perfectly capturing the spirit of the quick and versatile Autobot. Arcee x Illari & Megatron x Ramattra : Experience the sleek agility of Arcee with Illari, or the commanding strength of Megatron with Ramattra, each bringing a unique style to these characters.

: Experience the sleek agility of Arcee with Illari, or the commanding strength of Megatron with Ramattra, each bringing a unique style to these characters. Event-Specific Collectibles: Score limited-time, Transformers-themed rewards such as player icons, name cards, and titles. Make sure to collect all items from the Transformers Mega Bundle for the ultimate fan experience.

What was the important thing about Optimus Prime you wanted to make sure was included in the design?

BK: When developing the skin, I tried to integrate the sturdy, truck-like design that Optimus Prime is known for, such as the front windshield and the exhaust on the skin's shoulders, to make him look more like a speeding truck when he charges. I also tried using sharper, angular parts throughout the skin, which I think captured the iconic look of Optimus Prime.

Are there any fun features about the skin that players should look out for?

One of the aspects I love about this skin are the windshield wipers. The technical artist did a remarkable job of bringing my vision to life. The skin is also filled with other mechanical parts that move which add a touch of realism. I can't wait for our players to put this skin on and charge into battle, experiencing these fun little features.

What are some of your favorite Transformers experiences that you want to share?

I remember watching the Transformers series on TV with my eyes wide open as a kid. The robots inspired a lot of kids to let their imaginations run wild. To my eyes, every car on the road looked like it could convert at any time, and I still sometimes daydream about it all these years later. While I didn't have the chance to own one of the toys back then, being part of this collaboration feels like the coolest gift I could give my childhood self. Overall, this collaboration was a fantastic experience. Bringing Optimus Prime and other Transformers characters, including Megatron, Bumblebee, and Arcee, to the world of Overwatch has been a dream come true.

