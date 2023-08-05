Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, John Cena, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Releases New Promo Videos With John Cena Taking Part

For a few moments, you can see John Cena... in the latest of two promo videos for Overwatch 2 before it launches its next season.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a couple of new videos this week for Overwatch 2, one of them with a special agent at the helm… and his name is John Cena! Cena makes his appearance as the mysterious figure that's been invading Twitch streams as of late, warning people of the incoming threat in the latest season. His video comes with a brand new cinematic starring Sojurn, as they both perfectly help promote the content to come. We got more info and both videos for you to check out below as the Invasion launches next Thursday.

"Over the past few weeks, certain Overwatch 2 Twitch streams were hacked into by a mysterious hooded entity heretofore known only as "The Enigma." Addressing the broadcast viewers from a fortified bunker, The Enigma's distorted voice warned of an imminent invasion threat from the dastardly Null Sector, set to hit Overwatch 2. Today, the identity of The Enigma was finally revealed on stream with huge streamers like Shroud, Kyedae, and Scump …as international superstar John Cena! Cena, via this cinematic, implored each to spread the word of Null Sector's incoming threat, including a new trailer for Overwatch 2: Invasion."

"It's been fun seeing the Overwatch community try to put a face to The Enigma," said John Cena. "Sometimes a face you can't see is just what the world needs to sound the alarm of a looming, worldwide threat."

"As Null Sector descends upon cities across the globe, the Overwatch Task Force prepares to fight the oncoming threat. Will our Heroes' efforts be enough to save Future Earth or will they fold in the face of their powerful new enemies? Overwatch 2: Invasion will feature three brand-new Story Missions, as players battle through Null Sector attacks on Rio, Toronto, and New Gothenburg. Prepare for the broadest content release since Overwatch 2 launched, including a new PvP game mode, an all-new Support hero, and so much more all coming on August 10!"

