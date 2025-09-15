Posted in: Atlus, Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch, persona 5

Overwatch 2 Reveals All-New Phantom Thieves Collaboration

Overwatch 2 is getting a visit from the Phantom Thieves, as the game will launch a new Person 5 collaboration for the next couple of weeks

Article Summary Overwatch 2 launches a Persona 5 Phantom Thieves crossover event running from September 16-30.

Five Overwatch 2 heroes receive skins inspired by Persona 5 characters, including Joker and Panther.

Collaboration features artistic touches, unique UI overlays, and Persona-inspired effects in-game.

Developers added fun Easter eggs and references for fans to discover throughout the event maps.

Blizzard Entertainment and Atlus have come together for a brand-new collaboration, as the Phantom Thieves from Persona 5 will come to Overwatch 2. Well, sort of, as several characters from the game have been given new skins matching iconic characters from the now iconic RPG title. The full lineup, as you van see from the image below, is Wuyang as Joker, Mercy as Panther, Lifeweaver as Fox, D.Va as Queen, and Genji as Skull. We have a couple quotes from the team below commenting on the collab, as you can try to snag all five between September 16-30.

Overwatch 2 x Persona 5

"We included lots of fun artistic touches in this collaboration," said Dion Rogers, Art Director for Overwatch 2. "For instance, there are elements of Mercy's Panther skin that are inspired by Carmen – like rose petals falling from her wings – while the Xuanwu Staff that Wuyang uses as Joker is meant to visually evoke Arsène. The Heroes even leave paint splashes when they move! The collaboration event hub itself uses those signature menu visuals that we all know and love, plus some phenomenal key art that guest artist Shigenori Soejima was kind enough to create for us. There's also a different Phantom Thieves-inspired UI overlay when you hover over the Shop icons for the skins, which is the first time we've done anything like that for a collaboration."

"The Overwatch 2 dev team has a ton of huge fans on it, and we were able to pour that passion into some cool details that might not be obvious at a glance," said Aimee Dennet, Associate Director of Product Management. "For instance, part of the reason we chose Wuyang for our Joker skin is that they were both in school when they were recruited to their respective groups, so they have similar origins in that respect. We also have a bunch of Easter eggs for players to find, including the entrance to a very familiar location on some of our maps."

